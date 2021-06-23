24 Hours in Greenville South Carolina

Bedrck / Pixabay

Whether you're already planning a visit to Greenville, or perhaps just looking to visit somewhere new this year, this guide to 24 hours in Greenville can help you plan your first visit.

Greenville is located 90 minutes northwest of Columbia, South Carolina's state capital. It makes a perfect day trip if you'd like to see more of South Carolina, but also makes a great destination on its own.

Visitors to Greenville will enjoy exploring the city's many parks and outdoor spaces. The city also has a lively downtown area where you can find excellent local restaurants and bars.

This brief guide to 24 hours in Greenville is intended to inspire you to visit somewhere new this summer and hopefully help you plan the perfect trip.

If you're from Greenville and have other suggestions for first time visitors, feel free to drop ideas in the comments below. As a frequent traveler, I know the best recommendations always come from locals.

1. Falls Park on the Reedy

Falls Park on the Reedy is easily Greenville's biggest attraction. The beautiful 32 acre city park sits along South Carolina's Reedy River in the city's historic West End District.

The park is known for its waterfalls and the iconic Liberty Bridge, an impressive curved, single lane suspension bridge which offers stunning views of the falls below.

Falls Park on the Reedy is also home to many walking trails, fountains, children's play areas, and picnic areas.

The park makes the perfect place to start your visit to Greenville. Falls Park on the Reedy is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission if free. Arrive early to beat the crowds.

2. Downtown Greenville

After your visit to Falls Park on the Reedy, head into nearby downtown Greenville. The downtown area is where you'll find many of the city's best restaurants and cafes. You'll also find plenty of local shops for those who would like to do a little shopping or pick up souvenirs.

Smoke on the Water is a good choice if you'd like to try a little Southern cuisine. Halls Chophouse is a local family owned steakhouse and is also a great option for lunch or dinner.

3. Swamp Rabbit Trail

After lunch, head out to explore the local favorite Swamp Rabbit Trail. The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 22 mile paved trail that can be used for running, walking, skating or biking.

The trail is extremely popular with locals looking to enjoy some time outdoors and get in a workout.

The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs along an old railroad corridor, the Reedy River, and multiple city parks. The trail is paved the full way and even includes a rubberized section for runners.

Amenities along the trail include restrooms, water fountains, bike racks, and picnic areas.

4. Self Guided Brewery Tour

If you're looking for something fun to do in the evening in Greenville, consider heading out on a self-guided brewery tour.

You'll find dozens of local craft breweries all around the city serving all kinds of IPAs, wheat beers, and even ciders.

Here are a handful of popular options to get you started.

Fireforge Crafted Beer

Swamp Rabbit Brewery and Taproom

Eighth State Brewing Co.

Liability Brewing Co.

Quest Brewing Company

You can take a taxi or Uber from place to place, or even rent a bike to get you around.

I hope you've enjoyed this guide to 24 hours in Greenville and that I've inspired you to plan a visit of your own. If you liked this article please consider giving me a follow for more local travel guides such as this one. As always, thanks for reading.

