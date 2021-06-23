Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

24 Hours in Greenville South Carolina

Posted by 
Rock a Little Travel
Rock a Little Travel
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6Xyg_0acZ7JlV00
Bedrck / Pixabay

Whether you're already planning a visit to Greenville, or perhaps just looking to visit somewhere new this year, this guide to 24 hours in Greenville can help you plan your first visit.

Greenville is located 90 minutes northwest of Columbia, South Carolina's state capital. It makes a perfect day trip if you'd like to see more of South Carolina, but also makes a great destination on its own.

Visitors to Greenville will enjoy exploring the city's many parks and outdoor spaces. The city also has a lively downtown area where you can find excellent local restaurants and bars.

This brief guide to 24 hours in Greenville is intended to inspire you to visit somewhere new this summer and hopefully help you plan the perfect trip.

If you're from Greenville and have other suggestions for first time visitors, feel free to drop ideas in the comments below. As a frequent traveler, I know the best recommendations always come from locals.

1. Falls Park on the Reedy

Falls Park on the Reedy is easily Greenville's biggest attraction. The beautiful 32 acre city park sits along South Carolina's Reedy River in the city's historic West End District.

The park is known for its waterfalls and the iconic Liberty Bridge, an impressive curved, single lane suspension bridge which offers stunning views of the falls below.

Falls Park on the Reedy is also home to many walking trails, fountains, children's play areas, and picnic areas.

The park makes the perfect place to start your visit to Greenville. Falls Park on the Reedy is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission if free. Arrive early to beat the crowds.

2. Downtown Greenville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tMG6l_0acZ7JlV00
Ernest Roy / Pixabay

After your visit to Falls Park on the Reedy, head into nearby downtown Greenville. The downtown area is where you'll find many of the city's best restaurants and cafes. You'll also find plenty of local shops for those who would like to do a little shopping or pick up souvenirs.

Smoke on the Water is a good choice if you'd like to try a little Southern cuisine. Halls Chophouse is a local family owned steakhouse and is also a great option for lunch or dinner.

3. Swamp Rabbit Trail

After lunch, head out to explore the local favorite Swamp Rabbit Trail. The Swamp Rabbit Trail is a 22 mile paved trail that can be used for running, walking, skating or biking.

The trail is extremely popular with locals looking to enjoy some time outdoors and get in a workout.

The Swamp Rabbit Trail runs along an old railroad corridor, the Reedy River, and multiple city parks. The trail is paved the full way and even includes a rubberized section for runners.

Amenities along the trail include restrooms, water fountains, bike racks, and picnic areas.

4. Self Guided Brewery Tour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fC0dN_0acZ7JlV00
Paul Brennan / Pixabay

If you're looking for something fun to do in the evening in Greenville, consider heading out on a self-guided brewery tour.

You'll find dozens of local craft breweries all around the city serving all kinds of IPAs, wheat beers, and even ciders.

Here are a handful of popular options to get you started.

  • Fireforge Crafted Beer
  • Swamp Rabbit Brewery and Taproom
  • Eighth State Brewing Co.
  • Liability Brewing Co.
  • Quest Brewing Company

You can take a taxi or Uber from place to place, or even rent a bike to get you around.

I hope you've enjoyed this guide to 24 hours in Greenville and that I've inspired you to plan a visit of your own. If you liked this article please consider giving me a follow for more local travel guides such as this one. As always, thanks for reading.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Rock a Little Travel

Rock a Little Travel

1K+
Followers
128
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Sharing the best things to do in cities and towns across California.

 https://rockalittletravel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Government
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guides#Restaurants#Bedrck Pixabay#Southern#Halls Chophouse#Swamp Rabbit Trail After#Self Guided Brewery Tour#Fireforge#Liability Brewing Co#Quest Brewing Company#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Travel
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
Related
Posted by
Rock a Little Travel

4 Places to See on a Vermont Road Trip

Vermont is well known for its beautiful green forested landscape, which also happens to make it an excellent choice for a summer or fall road trip. Visitors to Vermont can enjoy exploring the state's historic cities and hiking through its many forests and natural spaces.
Nevada StatePosted by
Rock a Little Travel

4 Places to See on a Southern Nevada Road Trip

When most people think of Southern Nevada, they usually just think of Las Vegas, but there's so much more to see in Southern Nevada than just Vegas. If you're looking for a fun road trip destination this year, consider exploring more of Southern Nevada. A Nevada road trip offers both scenic outdoor adventures and big city attractions.