True Food Kitchen In West Palm Beach Promises Feel-Good Food That's Good For You

A new, health-driven restaurant and lifestyle brand promises its menu will deliver more than justt health-focused fare when it opens in West Palm Beach. It will also show you eating healthy doesn't have to be boring, or restrictive.

When True Food Kitchen makes its debut in Rosemary Square next month, it will be one of the area's first restaurants to offer a menu that closely adheres to co-founder and integrative medicine expert, Dr. Andrew Weil, and his anti-inflammatory food pyramid. A pioneer in numerous healthy-eating movements, he's partly responsible for the now-ubiquitous kale salad to area menus to integrating turmeric in his recipes.

A practicing pescetarian and physician, Weil opened the first True Food Kitchen in Arizona in 2008. The newest location in West Palm Beach will be one of 39 locations in 17 states including California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nashville, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The upcoming West Palm Beach opening represents the brand’s fourth Florida location, including one in Boca Raton, with two more projected in early 2022. Like all the brand's restaurants, the menu uses ingredients from the anti-inflammatory pyramid — vegetable and fruit bases topped with whole grains, lean protein, and herbs and spices touted for their health benefits.

True Food Kitchen is based on the idea that food should make you feel better, and that great tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages don't have to sacrifice flavor, creativity, and indulgence. The restaurant brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restauranteurs, and Weil — an integrative medicine specialist who believes dining out and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand.

As a result, True Food’s debut summer menu will include dishes like Tuna Lettuce Cups, Good Earth Kale Cobb Salad, and a Spinach and Mushroom pizza. A scratch-bar will also offer fresh-pressed juices, organic teas, and all-natural beverage refreshers alongside handcrafted cocktails, a rosé sangria, and a seasonal selection of beer and wine.

Dishes are divided among “Vegetables & Fruit,” starters, pizzas, salads, bowls, sandwiches and entrees. Overall, expect a menu that is diverse, progressive, and dairy-free — with enough rich flavor that you won’t miss the cheese. And leave room for dessert, which include a number of options that simulate creamy, sugary confections without the high-fructose baggage. The flourless chocolate cake is decadent, made with cocoa nibs and caramel topped with the restaurant’s signature vegan vanilla ice cream, a perfect doppelganger for a dairy-based original. The chia seed pudding with toasted coconut and banana is another favorite.

Slated to open Friday, July 30, True Food Kitchen West Palm Beach will offer a variety of seasonally-inspired dishes crafted with carefully-selected ingredients said to boost mood, increase energy, and optimize long-term health. Open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch, the restaurant will feature a spacious 6,000-square-foot dining room, open kitchen, and full-service bar, as well as a large outdoor patio.

In preparation for its debut, True Food Kitchen is hosting a job fair starting today, June 21, with plans to hire 130 team members including chefs, cooks, servers, hosts, dishwashers, and managers. During its three-week job fair, the restaurant seeks passionate individuals who want to become part of the company's mission of healthy dining. Benefits include competitive salaries, restaurant discounts, professional mentorship and growth opportunities. For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com/locations/westpalmbeach, or to apply online visit truefoodkitchen.com/careers.

The in-person job fair will take place Monday, June 21 through Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, June 28th through Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday, July 5 through Saturday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Apply in person at 700 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 130 (the job fair is not held in the restaurant itself).

