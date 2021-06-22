Cancel
Ohio State

UPDATE: Ohio Vice-Cop Accused of Forcing Sex In Lieu of Arrest

SCDNReports
Ohio Vice-Cop Accused of Forcing Sex In Lieu of Arrest

New trial date announced for Ohio vice squad officer accused of having sex with women to avoid arrest.

Andrew Mitchell, 57, also faces charges that he attempted to cover up crimes by pressuring others and lying.

Interestingly, he was very insistent in his statements to Ohio investigators that he never had sexual relations with prostitutes.

So does that mean he wanted to avoid possible STDs and focused his crimes on "more wholesome" victims? If a criminal is of higher intellect and plans to continue the crime spree for an unlimited time, that could certainly be a possibility.

A new hearing will be held on Sept. 27 by U.S. District Court Judge Edmund Sargus.

An attorney for Mitchell says the charges against him are unfounded.

Now here's the twist

In addition to these charges, Mitchell is accused of fatally shooting a woman while undercover investigating prostitution.

After being stabbed in the hand by 23-year-old Donna Castleberry during an undercover prostitution investigation, Mitchell shot and killed her, according to police reports.

In that case, Mitchell pleaded not guilty, saying it was self-defense.

