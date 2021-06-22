Take a Tour Around Town Based on the Outside of Ordinary Wall Mural

Outside of Ordinary Mural Brennon Hightower

We all love the idea of fancy dates and places to go, but sometimes creating your own out of the ordinary experiences can create even happier and interesting memories. Take for example, the Outside of Ordinary wall mural in Champaign.

The mural lives outside of the Visit Champaign County office building located at Champaign County's office at 16 E. Taylor. In fact, it’s directly across from the beer garden of The Blind Pig Brewery. According to Smile Politely , it was created by a local artist David Michael Moore .

The mural features a number of attractions from across the Champaign area including The Virginia Theater with Roger Ebert, Hardy's Reindeer Ranch which features live reindeer, as well as Curtis Orchard. All of which are great places to visit on outings, or to entertain out of town guests at. The mural is a favorite spot of many to snap selfies to post on social media while enjoying downtown Champaign.

While three Champaign area attractions are mentioned in this post, there are several attractions featured in the mural that you'll have to figure out. In the meantime, below is information on the three attractions that are featured in this post.

The Virginia Theater, 203 W. Park Ave, Champaign

One of the first places to visit and take photos is at the Virginia Theater, located at 203 W. Park Ave., Champaign, IL. Outside of the theater is a bronze, lifesize statue of Roger Ebert.

If you are unfamiliar with Roger Ebert, he was a TV and Chicago Sun-Times film critic and Champaign-Urbana was his hometown. Roger would return to his hometown of Champaign-Urbana to host the annual film festival ( Ebertfest ) at the Virginia Theatre, where he'd watched movies as a teenager.

When he passed away in 2013 the city honored him by putting a statue of him out front. So, have a seat and take a photo!

Ebertfest is an annual film festival held every April in Champaign, Illinois, United States, organized by the College of Media at the University of Illinois. However this year it is being held in September.

Hardy's Reindeer Ranch, 1356 County Rd. 2900 North, Rantoul (Outside of Champaign)

The next attraction featured on the mural (pictured at the top of this post) that you must visit is Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch located at 1356 County Rd. 2900 North in Rantoul, IL.

Yes! You read the title correctly! Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, here in the Midwest actually has Alaskian reindeer living on the ranch!

And, to be quite honest, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch is unlike any other attraction I have seen in the state of Illinois because it features this unique live herd of authentic Alaskan reindeer.

Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch, 3902 S Duncan Rd, Champaign

The final attraction that I’m sharing in this post based on the art in the wall mural is Curtis Orchard & Pumpkin Patch located at 3902 S Duncan Road in Champaign. The farm is a family owned farm (and now business) that has been around since 1977.

Curtis Orchard has been a favorite of ours for years. In fact, we visit every year as my boys enjoy the petting zoo, the inflatables, the apple cider, picking apples or pumpkins, and the variety of photo opps available. There’s just so much to do there whether you go on your own or to an event that is schedule there.

Final Thoughts

Well there you have it. Three local attractions that are included on the Out of Ordinary wall mural. Why not spend the day figuring out the rest and taking a tour around town to all of the attractions.

