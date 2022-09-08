ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch

By Austin Konenski
Sportsnaut
 10 hours ago

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking when and where to watch NASCAR today. You will find today’s races, upcoming races, TV information, and more of the NASCAR schedule!

NASCAR schedule – Kansas this weekend

The 30th official NASCAR weekend is here. The Truck Series takes on the Kansas Lottery 200 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a Friday night event on FS1 for the final race of the Round of 10.

Next NASCAR race

Friday, September 9

Series Time (ET) TV
Kansas Lottery 200 (Truck) 7:30 PM FS1
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS

NASCAR schedule: Practice and qualifying times (September 9)

  • 3:00-3:20 p.m.: Truck practice (FS2)
  • 3:30 p.m.: Truck qualifying – single truck, single lap, single round (FS2)
  • 5:05-5:25 p.m.: Xfinity practice (USA)
  • 5:35 p.m.: Xfinity qualifying – single car, single lap, single round (USA)

Saturday, September 10

Series Time (ET) TV
Kansas Lottery 300 (Xfinity) 3:00 PM USA
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS

NASCAR schedule: Practice and qualifying times (September 10)

  • 12:05-12:45 p.m.: Cup practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 12:50 p.m.: Cup qualifying – single car, two groups, single lap, two rounds (NBC Sports App)
NASCAR schedule – Upcoming races

Here are the upcoming races for the following two weekends of the NASCAR schedule.

Sunday, September 11

Series Time (ET) TV
Hollywood Casino 400 (Cup) 3:00 PM USA
Kansas Speedway – Kansas City, KS

NASCAR Daily Fantasy Picks (September 11)

  • Coming soon

Thursday, September 15

Series Time (ET) TV
UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Truck) 9:00 PM FS1
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

Friday, September 16

Series Time (ET) TV
Food City 300 (Xfinity) 7:30 PM USA
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

Saturday, September 17

Series Time (ET) TV
Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Cup) 7:30 PM USA
Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN

Saturday, September 24

Series Time (ET) TV
Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (Xfinity) 3:30 PM USA
Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, September 25

Series Time (ET) TV
AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Cup) 3:30 PM USA
Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX

Major NASCAR races in 2022

Sunday, November 6

Series Time (ET) TV
NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Cup) 3:00 PM NBC
Phoenix Raceway – Phoenix, AZ

Where is NASCAR racing this weekend?

The NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series will be racing at Kansas Speedway, which is located in Kansas City, KS. The venue is a 1.5-mile track with a capacity of 48,000 fans. The track was built in 2001 and broke ground in May 1999.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

No, there is not a NASCAR race today. The next NASCAR race will come on September 9 when the Truck Series travels to Kansas Speedway for a 200-mile event on Friday night.

What channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway will be aired on FS1 at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, September 9. It will be the final race of the Round of 10 for the series after the playoffs started in July.

How many races are on the NASCAR schedule?

There are 38 overall races on the NASCAR schedule. Only 36 races are points-paying as the other two races, the Busch Light Clash and All-Star Race, are exhibition races held by NASCAR. The sport typically releases next year’s schedule during the summer months.

When does the 2023 NASCAR season start?

The 2023 NASCAR season will start on February 5, 2023, when the Cup Series heads off to the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum located at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The first official points-paying race will be in Daytona, FL two weeks later.

When is the Daytona 500?

Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Daytona 500 will take place on February 20, 2022, in Daytona, FL. The venue is a 2.50-mile track with a capacity of 101,500 fans. The track’s first event took place in 1959 and is commonly called by its nickname “The World Center of Racing.”

Related: Daytona 500 winners, results, and facts

#Hendrick Motorsports#The Kansas Lottery 200#The Round Of 10#Fs1 Kansas Speedway#Ks Nascar#Xfinity#Kansas Lottery 300#Nbc Sports App#Nextgen#Upcoming#Se
