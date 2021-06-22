5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in North Carolina

Alexandru Zdrobău/unsplash

North Carolina is the ninth most populous state in the United States, and it is located in the southeastern area of the country.

The state is surrounded on the east by the Atlantic Ocean, on the west by Tennessee, on the south by Georgia and South Carolina, and on the north by Virginia.

The Wright Brothers National Memorial, where the first flight took place, is well-known in the state. It is also recognized for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the opulent Baltimore Estate and Gardens, the magnificent Smoky Mountains, Grandfather Mountains, and many more attractions.

The state is also recognized for its unique cuisine, and included below are five of the top breakfast eateries in the state.

Brigs at The Park Restaurant

This casual restaurant is located at 4900 NC-55 in Durham and serves all-day comfort breakfast delicacies. The menu includes delicious dishes such as a western omelet with home fries, french toast, shrimp grits, a southwestern omelet with grits, chicken, and waffles, and more.

To ensure that you are as comfortable as possible, the restaurant features a simple, well-designed layout with well-cushioned seats and well-leveled tables.

To guarantee that you have as much freedom as possible, the restaurant includes plenty of mobility and a seating room.

They provide dine-in, takeout, and curbside pickup options, and you can reach them at +1 919-544-7473 with any questions.

Famous Toastery Mooresville on Main

This casual, homey restaurant is located at 170 North Main Street in Mooresville and has plenty of seating and nice furniture to make you feel at ease. It also boasts a stunning high-end interior with two levels to accommodate as many customers as feasible.

They serve delectable fresh cuisine in a variety of flavors for you to select from. Corned beef hash, eggs benedict, classic waffle, huevos rancheros, pancake, candied bacon, and more can be found on their comprehensive menu.

All guests can enjoy dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services at the restaurant.

If you have any questions, please call them at +1 980-444-2092.

Barry's Cafe

This lovely and inviting restaurant, located at 2851 Jones Franklin Road in Raleigh, serves classic breakfast dishes from an extensive menu that includes breakfast burritos, country fried steak, eggs benedict, western omelet home fries,

Belgian waffles, club sandwiches, and much more.

The restaurant has a traditional old-school diner feel to it, with wonderful leather seats at the tables and tall cushioned stools at the bar to ensure that you, the client, are as relaxed as possible.

Customers can dine-in, order takeout, or have their food delivered to their doorstep. If you have any questions, please contact them at +1 919-859-3555.

Original Pancake House.

This incredible signature restaurant, located at 915 Charlottetown Avenue in Charlotte, delivers some of the best trademark breakfast meals, focusing on pancakes, as the name suggests.

More delectable foods can be found on their comprehensive menu, including apple pancakes, gluten-free pancakes, eggs benedict, blueberry pancakes, hash browns, and more, all served with delectable beverages such as coffee, tea, and more.

The restaurant features a straightforward design and plenty of seating for you and your family. It features a lot of nice seats and tables, as well as fantastic illumination from several ceiling lamps that make the space more pleasant.

They provide both dine-in and take-out options, and you can reach them at +1 704-372-7099 if you have any questions.

Flying Biscuit Café

This down-home breakfast joint, located at 2016 Clark Avenue in Raleigh, is well-known for its delectable southern breakfast fare, including breakfast cheese, chicken biscuits, biscuits and gravy, chorizo hash, avocado toast, and a variety of other options.

The restaurant has a simple gat stay with brightly colored walls and lovely artwork all over. They also offer lovely cushioned seats near the wooden tables and tall cushioned stools near the bar counter to make you feel as relaxed as possible.

If you prefer to eat your breakfast outside, the restaurant also includes outdoor seating.

They provide dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery services to all customers, and you can reach them at +1 919-833-6924.

If you've been to any of the eateries featured, please leave a remark.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.