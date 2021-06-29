26 year-old Man Arrested for Murder in Baltimore City

On October 27, 2019, at approximately 4:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Boston Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers arrived at the location and observed 30 year-old Kris McCoy suffering from gunshot wounds. A off-duty state police officer in the area heard the gunfire, observed individuals running and notified authorities about the shooting. The off-duty officer rendered aid to the victim until medics arrived.

The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead shortly after arrival by medical personnel.

Homicide investigators were summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Through the course of their investigation detectives were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On June 11, 2021, 26 year-old Davon Douglas was subsequently arrested and formally charged with the 1st Degree Murder of Kris McCoy.

Douglas is currently being held at Central Booking.