Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Hudson

Posted by 
Hudson Times
Hudson Times
 7 days ago

(HUDSON, NY) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Hudson / hudsonvalley360.com

ENVIRONMENTALISTS LEAD LANDSCAPE WALKS AT OLANA’S

ENVIRONMENTALISTS LEAD LANDSCAPE WALKS AT OLANA’S

HUDSON — Environmentalists on Olana, a new series of walks organized by The Olana Partnership and led by regional environmentalists and ecological stewards, at Olana State Historic Site and continue throughout the 2021 season. Visiting environmentalists will provide a deeper understanding of Olana and connect their expertise with Olana’s artist-designed landscape. These programs are designed in conjunction with Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment, a joint exhibition created by the Thomas Cole National Historical Site, The Olana Partnership at Olana State Historic Site, and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Hudson / 943litefm.com

Fudgie The Whale Beer is Real, and Brewed in the Hudson Valley

Fudgie The Whale Beer is Real, and Brewed in the Hudson Valley

If you've always wondered what it would like to drink an alcoholic version of a Fudgie The Whale ice cream cake, wonder no more. A Hudson Valley brewery has teamed up with Carvel ice cream to release a limited edition stout brewed with the ice cream maker's signature cookie crunches, fudge and ice cream. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Highland / hudsonvalleycountry.com

Sorely Missed Hudson Valley Restaurant Will Reopen One Year After Devastating Fire

Sorely Missed Hudson Valley Restaurant Will Reopen One Year After Devastating Fire

Almost a year to the date from when a car crashing into the front of the Gunk Haus, located at 387 South Street in Highland caused a devastating fire, they are ready to announce that the Gunk Haus is set to re-open. It was back in June of 2020 that... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
New York / 1045theteam.com

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

New COVID Rules New York Bars, Restaurants Must Follow

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released updated COVID rules for bars and restaurants across New York State. On Wednesday, Cuomo's office released updated guidance for food-service establishments operating outside of New York City. This guidance will be in effect until 70 percent of all adults over the age of 18 have had at least one vaccination shot. Read more

Hudson Times

Hudson Times

Hudson, NY
2
Followers
19
Post
164
Views
ABOUT

With Hudson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Times

Take a look at these homes on the market in Hudson

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fabulous 19th century American artists' dream house in world of interiors style five minutes from Hudson. Majestic mature trees wrap this rare antique gem
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Times

Where’s the most expensive gas in Hudson?

(HUDSON, NY) Gas prices vary across the Hudson area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.