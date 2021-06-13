Lifestyle wrap: Marshalltown
Private schools pull through pandemic
Marshalltown Christian School and St. Francis Catholic School recently ended the school years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both schools took different approaches to COVID-19 mitigation efforts while serving different class sizes and grade levels. Principal of St. Francis Catholic School Terry Eisenbarth said the school implemented every safety strategy imaginable... Read more
Tama Ambulance
6:40 a.m. – 600 block Beautiful Street to UPH-Marshalltown – Medical. 2:50 p.m. – 1600 block 340th Street – No Transport – Medical. 9:24 p.m. – Meskwaki Casino to UPH-Marshalltown – Medical. June 1. 9:10 a.m. – Meskwaki Casino to UPH-Marshalltown – Medical. 10:18 a.m. – 400 block McClellan Street... Read more
Old mossyback, a snapper with attitude
SNAPPING TURTLES are out and about, getting on with their Mother Nature assigned duties of living and trying to bring about a new generation of turtles. These impressive animals look mean and yes, they mean business. They are superbly capable of defending themselves from any predator who gets too close. However, they prefer to be left alone, to conduct their duties of living as part of the food chain found in aquatic locations. Finding a snapping turtle at Green Castle would not be unexpected since the 16 surface area lake has plenty of aquatic life to seek out. Read more