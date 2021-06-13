Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Lifestyle wrap: Marshalltown

Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 7 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Marshalltown / timesrepublican.com

Marshalltown Christian School and St. Francis Catholic School recently ended the school years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both schools took different approaches to COVID-19 mitigation efforts while serving different class sizes and grade levels. Principal of St. Francis Catholic School Terry Eisenbarth said the school implemented every safety strategy imaginable... Read more

Marshalltown / tamatoledonews.com

6:40 a.m. – 600 block Beautiful Street to UPH-Marshalltown – Medical. 2:50 p.m. – 1600 block 340th Street – No Transport – Medical. 9:24 p.m. – Meskwaki Casino to UPH-Marshalltown – Medical. June 1. 9:10 a.m. – Meskwaki Casino to UPH-Marshalltown – Medical. 10:18 a.m. – 400 block McClellan Street... Read more

Marshalltown / timesrepublican.com

Marshalltown / timesrepublican.com

SNAPPING TURTLES are out and about, getting on with their Mother Nature assigned duties of living and trying to bring about a new generation of turtles. These impressive animals look mean and yes, they mean business. They are superbly capable of defending themselves from any predator who gets too close. However, they prefer to be left alone, to conduct their duties of living as part of the food chain found in aquatic locations. Finding a snapping turtle at Green Castle would not be unexpected since the 16 surface area lake has plenty of aquatic life to seek out. Read more

Marshalltown, IA
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown gas at $2.92 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Marshalltown area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon. Casey's at 111 N 3Rd Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 916 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.