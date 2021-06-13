New Orleans sports digest: Top stories today
(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Game on! Check out these top sports headlines. From the court to the track to the gridiron, we’ve been tracking the latest local sports news from the New Orleans area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in New Orleans sports. For more stories from the New Orleans area, click here.
Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.
“Bare as you dare” in clothing-optional Naked Bike Ride Run
The World Naked Bike Ride Run will roll across New Orleans as a spectacle that is equal parts exhibitionism and activism on Saturday, June 12. The gathering of exposed bicycle riders is a visual call to action aimed at shocking and bringing attention to the vulnerability that comes with riding a bicycle across cities built for motor vehicles. Read more
Landon Young OFFICIALLY signs (6-10-21)
It's Landon Young's world, and we're all just living in it. The former Wildcat has officially signed with the New Orleans Saints, and we couldn't be more proud! Read more