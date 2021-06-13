Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in St. Louis

St. Louis Today
(ST. LOUIS, MO) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the St. Louis area, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

Christie's sale highlights L'Wren Scott creations for Jagger

Christie's sale highlights L'Wren Scott creations for Jagger

Designing concert clothes for a rock star is not a simple task, especially if that rock star is as specific as Mick Jagger about the message he wants to send. So back in 2013 when designer L’Wren Scott, Jagger’s then-partner, was creating designs for the Rolling Stones frontman to wear at the band’s historic first performance at the Glastonbury Festival, Jagger wanted something special. Read more

Ease chronic stress for a healthier heart

Ease chronic stress for a healthier heart

Q: How does chronic stress increase your risk of heart disease?. A: When the brain senses danger, it triggers an acute stress response. Your nervous system releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which jolt the body into a protective mode. Your heart pounds faster, muscles tighten, blood pressure rises, breathing quickens, and your senses sharpen. Read more

Study sheds light on treatment options for devastating childhood brain cancer

Study sheds light on treatment options for devastating childhood brain cancer

Some but not all radiation therapy can be safely reduced in medulloblastoma. Medulloblastoma is a rare but devastating childhood brain cancer. This cancer can spread through the spinal fluid and be deposited elsewhere in the brain or spine. Radiation therapy to the whole brain and spine followed by an extra radiation dose to the back of the brain prevents this spread and has been the standard of care. However, the radiation used to treat such tumors takes a toll on the brain, damaging cognitive function, especially in younger patients whose brains are just beginning to develop. Read more

Q in the Lou barbecue festival returns Oct. 1-3

Q in the Lou barbecue festival returns Oct. 1-3

Q in the Lou will return Oct. 1-3 at Kiener Plaza downtown. The annual barbecue festival, founded in 2015, went virtual last year due to the pandemic. Organizers have not yet announced the participating pitmasters or live entertainment. However, the festival's Q Pit Passes are now available for purchase online. Read more

With St. Louis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

St. Louis Today

St. Louis events calendar

1. Sunrise Yoga Series at Kiener Plaza; 2. How To Improve Your Memory - St. Louis; 3. Boots at the Bullock Presents Joanna Serenko; 4. 2022 St. Louis New Year's Eve (NYE) Bar Crawl; 5. Maxi Glamour Album Release Party;
St. Louis Today

These houses are for sale in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the St. Louis area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
St. Louis Today

Job alert: These jobs are open in St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Shipping Administration Office Logistics; 2. Warehouse Shipping & Receiving Clerk; 3. CDL A Truck Driver; 4. Our Sales Consultants work Virtually from Home in St Louis, MO; 5. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 6. CDL-A Truck Driver; 7. Retail Merchandiser; 8. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 9. Service Manager; 10. Customer Service Representative;
St. Louis Today

On the hunt for a home in St. Louis? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Fantastic 3 bed 2 bath home in established Blackjack neighborhood! This home has it all....formal Living and Dining Rooms, Cozy Family Room with wood burning fireplace. 3 nice sized bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout main level. Lower level is spacious and ready for your finishing touches. Walk out leads to a large fenced backyard. Expansive deck is perfect for entertaining. Oversized 2 car garage rounds out this great home.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debbie Weber, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMzYzNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Ideal investment or primary residence in this 3 bed, 2 bath home in Norwood Manor! The spacious living room offers ample natural light and oak hardwood floors. Three bedrooms have ceiling fans and are serviced by a full hall bath. The eat-in kitchen features stainless appliances and separate dining space. The walk-out lower level offers additional living space with a bar area, rec room, additional bathroom and ample storage. The full fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining with a patio, a storage shed and lots of grass space. An oversized carport provides covered parking with side entry and access to the rear deck. Some updates include HVAC, roof, electrical panel, vinyl windows & more! Convenient location with quick and easy highway access and near the Ted Jones bike trail. Ferguson-Florissant School District. Ready to go!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Brake, Keller Williams Realty STL at 677-600-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyNDU3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> If you are looking for historic charm and character, look no further, this is it! This 3,700 square foot home is oozing history and potential. The house sits on a double lot which is super rare in this sought out neighborhood. The seller has poured love into this house over the years and is ready to pass this beautiful home onto the next owner. Walking in, you will love the soaring ceilings of this home and the well maintained historic features such as the functional pocket doors, ornate fireplaces, baseboard/casing/crown molding and huge windows bringing in tons of natural light. The main floor has living, dinning, full bathroom, kitchen and super cool den with built in book cases & sliding ladder! 2nd floor has HUGE master suite with its own living room, full bathroom (tub no shower), back staircase and 2 more bedrooms. 3rd floor has 2 large bedrooms. 2 newer furnaces and water heater (no central AC but easy to add), tuck pointing on this giant house and a new roof were done in 2021<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lauren Risley, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyMDExOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 4BR/3BA home in Lindbergh School district. Large white kitchen w/ stainless appliances, corian ctrs, center island and white cabinetry. The bathrm has been renovated as well w/ pedestal sink & adult height toilet. Spacious family rm offers a black slate gas fireplace surrounded by custom built ins. The living rm and dining rm offer additional spaces for entertaining. French doors open off the breakfast rm to a tiered deck/patio where you can enjoy lush plantings & a private backyard. The large master bedrm suite features walk in closet, a Swanstone double vanity, porcelain heated tile floor and shower. The hall bath has been similarly updated with a tub/shower combination. 3 add'l bedrms complete the second floor. The lower level is partially finished with family room w/ built-in shelving, laundry rm and extra storage. You will enjoy entertaining in this fenced level yard with a tiered deck & large patio. Convenient loacation by Grant's Farm, shopping, parks & hwy access.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Raimondo, Keller Williams Southwest at 966-470-0</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAyODQ0MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
St. Louis Today

Top condo units for sale in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these St. Louis condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.