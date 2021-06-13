Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Miami
(MIAMI, FL) Life in Miami has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.
South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside
The owners of a popular gym in one Broward County city said they saw over a dozen members quit after two flags - a rainbow Pride flag and one honoring the Black Lives Matter movement - were hung from the ceiling. "We lost 14 members in a matter of a... Read more
blm destroyed our cities . Crime rates in Democratic cities are up 900% . Yet they want to defund the police..What a joke. Criminals will continue to exploit this
675 likes 11 dislikes 62 replies
If they prevent Christmas decorations because someone might get offended they should ban special interest flags too.
407 likes 3 dislikes 42 replies
Five Man-made Caribbean-style lagoons are on the way to Central Florida, including Osceola County
Miami-based Crystal Lagoons is planning to build at least five turquoise water swimming concepts in Central Florida in 2023. The lagoons are slated to be built in Osceola, Seminole, Orange, Lake, and Sumter counties and will contain turquoise waters, white sand beaches, tiki huts, and aquatic sports. Normally we all havre to drive to enjoy such beauty, but these beautiful lagoons are coming to a neighborhood near you. Read more
Reports: Attendees test positive for COVID-19 after Bitcoin Conference in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Reports are emerging that multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus after attending last week’s Bitcoin Conference in Miami. CNBC and Bloomberg News reported that attendees are taking to social media to share their positive results for the virus. At least 12,000 people attended the event. Many... Read more
Several like less than 10 out of more than 12,000? Is that news worthy or just channel 7 being the sensationalizers they always are?
1 like 1 dislike 2 replies
No one cares anymore about the glorified flu with a survival rate of greater than 99.9% for healthy people.
1 like 2 dislikes
If You Make me Laugh, WIN $1000...
I Asked people if they can make me laugh I would give them $100! This was just a fun little vlog let me know if you enjoyed:) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/markoterzo/... Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/markoterzic0018 Twitter: https://twitter.com/MARKOTERZO_ Read more