Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) Life in Miami has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

LOCAL PICK

South Florida Gym Said Members Quit Over BLM, Pride Flags Hung Inside The owners of a popular gym in one Broward County city said they saw over a dozen members quit after two flags - a rainbow Pride flag and one honoring the Black Lives Matter movement - were hung from the ceiling. "We lost 14 members in a matter of a... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Five Man-made Caribbean-style lagoons are on the way to Central Florida, including Osceola County Miami-based Crystal Lagoons is planning to build at least five turquoise water swimming concepts in Central Florida in 2023. The lagoons are slated to be built in Osceola, Seminole, Orange, Lake, and Sumter counties and will contain turquoise waters, white sand beaches, tiki huts, and aquatic sports. Normally we all havre to drive to enjoy such beauty, but these beautiful lagoons are coming to a neighborhood near you. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Reports: Attendees test positive for COVID-19 after Bitcoin Conference in Miami MIAMI (WSVN) - Reports are emerging that multiple people tested positive for the coronavirus after attending last week’s Bitcoin Conference in Miami. CNBC and Bloomberg News reported that attendees are taking to social media to share their positive results for the virus. At least 12,000 people attended the event. Many... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE