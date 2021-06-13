Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Alameda

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: GAYLEN ROBERTS - Cell: 510-761-9536 - Vibrant, sunny & centrally located are staples of 329 Foothill in the Lake Merritt neighborhood of Oakland. Rare opportunity to own this spacious 4+ bed 2 bath, 1,776sqft home that has been updated throughout & boasts an exceptional formal living & dining area. Beautiful built-ins, detailed woodwork & original hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, eat in kitchen, pantry & tons of storage. Street level has a bedroom/full bath & upstairs provides an additional 3 bedrooms+office & full bath. Easy access to the flat fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining & California living! Updates include fresh interior/exterior paint, water heater, newer roof, & restored hardwood floors, windows, electrical & plumbing. Hop/skip/bike ride away from Lake Merritt and restaurants like Portal, Rockin Crawfish & cafe's alike. Bart, Laney College & Brooklyn Basin minutes away. Don't miss this ideally located home with 93/96 Walk/Bike score. Lake Merritt is calling you!

Jason Wheeler - 925-285-2172 - Captivating corner lot, El Cerrito Hills, sun filled midcentury single family home. Hardwood expands throughout, new paint inside, central air system, French door entry to spacious kitchen and dining, Natural light pours in throughout the day, walk in pantry, newer roof. Spacious well kept private backyard, storage structures, soak up the sun in a dedicated garden space! The location is in the heart of the El Cerrito Hills, close distance to schools, public parks, golf, BART, restaurants, coffee shops with easy freeway access. Converted garage and 3rd bathroom with separate entrance ideal for a rental, workspace or in law unit.

This cute 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at the Bridgewater Community in Emeryville. The open floor plan has a lovely updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit, a laundry area, and a balcony with storage space. The balcony has a lovely view facing the courtyard. The amenities in this building include a swimming pool, barbecue area, clubhouse for private events, an office area with complimentary internet service, a fitness center, a yoga and massage room, a dog run, a courtyard, a gated garage, an on-site HOA management company, and a front desk for deliveries in the lobby. This complex is very pet friendly. It is conveniently located within walking distance to The Public Market with several eateries, cafes and local businesses. It is also located close to shopping malls and plazas. This highly desirable location is minutes away from the freeway or take the complimentary shuttle to Bart!

Michael Mendoza - 510-376-6868 - Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Cozy and cute interior. Upgraded gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop and glass backsplash. White solid wood cabinets with soft close drawers & doors. Newer floors and an updated bathroom. Recess lights throughout and a tankless water heater that ensures efficient use of hot water. Drought friendly landscaped and gated backyard with brand new shed that is included in sale. Backyard is perfect to entertain your family/friends and guests. Short drive to the Oakland airport and bart. Easy freeway access to 580 & 880. Close to shopping centers. Make this charming home yours!