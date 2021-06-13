Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alameda, CA

Lifestyle wrap: Top stories in Alameda

Posted by 
The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 7 days ago

(ALAMEDA, CA) Life in Alameda has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date.

We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: The views and comments expressed in these articles are from our community and do not represent the opinions of the publisher.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
California / ktvu.com

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

Two vaccine lottery winners forfeit $50K, California officials move on to find alternates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two vaccinated California residents who won $50,000 in a state lottery never came forward and therefore, forfeited a $50,000 prize, state health officials said, prompting them to seek a new pair of winners. California Department of Health spokeswoman Sami Gallegos said that officials tried several times to... Read more

Comments
avatar

would be hilarious if asked what are going to do with money and the winner said donate it to your recall campaign lol

141 likes 5 dislikes 14 replies

avatar

how about stop using tax payers money to bribe people in something 🤔 and give it back to the taxpayers

113 likes 3 dislikes 7 replies

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
San Jose / mercurynews.com

Andy’s Pet Shop makes another move in San Jose

Andy’s Pet Shop makes another move in San Jose

Drivers headed through downtown San Jose to Highway 87 may have noticed something alarming recently: Andy’s Pet Shop on Notre Dame Avenue is locked up and emptied out. Fear not, though, as the beloved institution, which first opened on The Alameda in 1950, has simply changed locations again after about a decade downtown. Known for its iconic neon sign featuring a red-yellow-and-blue macaw, Andy’s has left its roost at 51 Notre Dame Ave.– slated to become a mixed-use tower project called the Carlysle — and landed at 429 South Bascom Ave., near West San Carlos Street. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Alameda / festivalnet.com

Your Best Workshop, Alameda, CA

Your Best Workshop, Alameda, CA

Your Best Workshop provides handmade laser cut decor, specializing in garden Fairy Door designs and accessories. The magic of our designs is that they are fully modular and allow you to create the work you want to display in your home or garden through easy, modular designs. Your best creation can be shipped as a kit for self-painting and assembly, making this piece truly yours. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
San Francisco / redtri.com

Father’s Day Activities We Know He’ll Love

Father’s Day Activities We Know He’ll Love

Another necktie or a waterpark visit? A pair of socks or a beer cruise on the Bay? If you want to really wow the dad in your life, take a look at our list of incredible adventures to embark on this Father’s Day weekend. From berry picking to cockpit visits to an outdoor music festival, there’s not a sock or a tie in sight. Read more

The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
312
Followers
282
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Alameda, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Events on the Alameda calendar

1. Eat Drink Alameda Presents...; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. Pretty Frankenstein, Buena (Morphine Cover Band) at Al Fresco Dining Park; 4. LUXE NITECLUB PRESENTS "MAJOR AFTERPARTY TOUR" VOL. 1 OAKLAND; 5. Youth Confirmation Mass : Saturday, June 26th, 2021, 5 pm, High School
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Check out these homes on the Alameda market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lan Ha - 415-902-3487 - Quintessential Victorian completely reimagined and transformed into four extraordinary condominiums minutes away from Lake Merritt. 1134 Foothill Blvd unit
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Alameda

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Alameda: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Benefits Representative (Entry Level) - Work from home available!; 3. Appointment Setter - Hiring This Week; 4. Shipping and Receiving; 5. Vehicle Operations Specialist (Driver) - Automated Vehicle Division- San Francisco, CA; 6. Office Administrator; 7. Assistant Estimator; 8. Tow and Battery Drivers - Needed; 9. Customer Service Representative (CSR); 10. Delivery Associate DSF8 San Francisco, CA (Starting Pay $21.50/hr*+);
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

These condos are for sale in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Alameda or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(ALAMEDA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Alameda. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Alameda

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: GAYLEN ROBERTS - Cell: 510-761-9536 - Vibrant, sunny & centrally located are staples of 329 Foothill in the Lake Merritt neighborhood of Oakland. Rare opportunity to own this spacious 4+ bed 2 bath, 1,776sqft home that has been updated throughout & boasts an exceptional formal living & dining area. Beautiful built-ins, detailed woodwork & original hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen includes quartz countertops, eat in kitchen, pantry & tons of storage. Street level has a bedroom/full bath & upstairs provides an additional 3 bedrooms+office & full bath. Easy access to the flat fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining & California living! Updates include fresh interior/exterior paint, water heater, newer roof, & restored hardwood floors, windows, electrical & plumbing. Hop/skip/bike ride away from Lake Merritt and restaurants like Portal, Rockin Crawfish & cafe's alike. Bart, Laney College & Brooklyn Basin minutes away. Don't miss this ideally located home with 93/96 Walk/Bike score. Lake Merritt is calling you!<p><strong>For open house information, contact GAYLEN ROBERTS, Keller Williams Realty at 510-775-1079</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Jason Wheeler - 925-285-2172 - Captivating corner lot, El Cerrito Hills, sun filled midcentury single family home. Hardwood expands throughout, new paint inside, central air system, French door entry to spacious kitchen and dining, Natural light pours in throughout the day, walk in pantry, newer roof. Spacious well kept private backyard, storage structures, soak up the sun in a dedicated garden space! The location is in the heart of the El Cerrito Hills, close distance to schools, public parks, golf, BART, restaurants, coffee shops with easy freeway access. Converted garage and 3rd bathroom with separate entrance ideal for a rental, workspace or in law unit.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jason Wheeler, Cal State Realty Services at 858-312-4905</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This cute 1 bed/1 bath condo is located at the Bridgewater Community in Emeryville. The open floor plan has a lovely updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit, a laundry area, and a balcony with storage space. The balcony has a lovely view facing the courtyard. The amenities in this building include a swimming pool, barbecue area, clubhouse for private events, an office area with complimentary internet service, a fitness center, a yoga and massage room, a dog run, a courtyard, a gated garage, an on-site HOA management company, and a front desk for deliveries in the lobby. This complex is very pet friendly. It is conveniently located within walking distance to The Public Market with several eateries, cafes and local businesses. It is also located close to shopping malls and plazas. This highly desirable location is minutes away from the freeway or take the complimentary shuttle to Bart!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Emily Tam, Berkshire Hathaway-Franciscan at 415-664-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Michael Mendoza - 510-376-6868 - Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home. Cozy and cute interior. Upgraded gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertop and glass backsplash. White solid wood cabinets with soft close drawers & doors. Newer floors and an updated bathroom. Recess lights throughout and a tankless water heater that ensures efficient use of hot water. Drought friendly landscaped and gated backyard with brand new shed that is included in sale. Backyard is perfect to entertain your family/friends and guests. Short drive to the Oakland airport and bart. Easy freeway access to 580 & 880. Close to shopping centers. Make this charming home yours!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Mendoza, Realty One Group AMR at 510-220-0945</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Alameda, CAPosted by
The Alameda Daily

Work remotely in Alameda — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Benefits Representative (Entry Level) - Work from home available!; 2. Administrative Assistant; 3. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote - Flexible Work Schedule; 4. Insurance Agent/Virtual - Leads and Training Provided!;