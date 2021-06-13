Georgia Tech appoints Douglas Blough interim chair of the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Dom Fou/Unsplash

ATLANTA — Douglas Blough, professor and associate chair for faculty development, has been appointed interim chair for the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He will assume office on July 1, 2021.

Blough has been involved in various research and projects. His latest one focuses on wireless networks, and he had covered Dependable Secure Computing in his prior work. He has more than 160 archival publications in these areas and has led 37 federally-funded or industry-sponsored research projects with a total funding level of more than $8M.

His current research is funded by two National Science Foundation grants in next-generation wireless networks that explore the design challenges for networks operating in millimeter-wave bands.

In addition to his academic roles, he previously held fellowship positions with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to work with our faculty, staff, and students to lead the School during this transition period," said Blough.

He added: "In the past few years, there have been several new and important programs introduced in the School, including a diversity and inclusion initiative, a threaded undergraduate degree program, and a Master’s degree with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. These programs are really in their infancy, and I would like to nurture each of them, so they can reach their full potential during this critical period.”

“Doug has devoted more than 20 years of his professional career to the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He has been an integral part of the School’s leadership team and is very well acquainted with the operational aspects of the School,” added Raheem Beyah, dean and Southern Company chair of the College of Engineering.

Blough attended the Johns Hopkins University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Master of Science, and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science in 1984, 1986, and 1988 respectively.