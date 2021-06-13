A Natural Adventurescape in St. George, Utah's Pioneer Park

This 52-acre rustic community park is a natural jungle gym and adventure center for adults and kids alike.

I stumbled upon the place by looking for a nearby trail on the AllTrails app. They marked it as a short and moderate exertion trail, which I was looking for, but never really found. What I found was much more fun.

Rene Cizio

I didn’t realize what else until later was it’s also referred to as “Dixie Rock.” It’s nicknamed Dixie Rock because of a large overlook area that says “Dixie” in white painted square block letters on the red rock overlooking the nearby highway.

The park is easy to get to and right off the road near downtown St. George. There are trails, picnic tables, restrooms, and plenty of parking.

Rene Cizio

Trails

I saw what I thought was the trailhead and headed down it, only to turn back after about half a mile. I saw others do the same later. I began following another trail onto the red rocks, which I at first avoided. The trail was unclear and stayed that way, but soon it didn’t matter. I had to explore to do.

All around these massive red rock sandstone rocks, there are drop-offs and cliffs.

There are also lots of little arches, holes and crevices to explore.

Narrows

I saw several kids having an absolute blast as I meandered around the rocks going up and back, looking for the trail and getting distracted with a discovery.

Various small slot canyons, caves, and nooks kept popping up and sidelining me from my mission. You can climb, crawl, squeeze, jump over crevasses and dodge the giant lizards and rabbits running around.

When I got winded from the climbing, I’d stop and look at the sprawling city of St. George in the distance.

There is a large boulder with a massive 40-foot crack that is almost deep enough for an adult to fall into – a small child. So, it’s not a place let little ones go wandering around on their own, but bigger kids should be able to handle it.

Lizard at Pioneer Park Rene Cizio

Dixie

There is also a wooden bridge from one boulder to another – the one with “Dixie” painted on it. There’s a cave, a cavern and a section of mini narrows. All of this is housed in a relatively small area that you can explore in just a few hours, though I could spend an entire day at the park.

I also noted a few spots with steel anchors mounted into the boulder side and I’ve been told that people climb and rappel there. The top height is probably only about 40 feet, but it would be great fun and good exercise.

Caves

A human-made shelter called the Scout “cave” where a portion of an open wall has been bricked in. I overheard a few kids saying. You could live there. Indeed, you could if you like dark and a lack of plumbing.

Part of the fun of this park is finding all the various hidden features, caves, crevices, narrows and different fun spots. If I’d have known in advance, I’d have planned more time.

Find it at 375 East Red Hills Parkway in St. George, Utah.