Live events coming up in Iron Mountain

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) Iron Mountain has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Iron Mountain area:

Pine Mountain 500 King of the Mountain Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

The Pine Mountain 500 King of the Mountain is on Saturday August 7, 2021. It includes the following events: Pine Mountain 500 Stair Climb Event (15 & over), Pine Mountain 500 Stair Climbing Event...

ITALIAN CUISINE Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 501 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI

Iron Mountain's 13th Annual Italian Fest! Celebrate the Italian Heritage in the heart of Downtown Iron Mountain. Local food, beer, wine, live music, and more.

14th Annual Italian Fest Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join us for the 14th annual Iron Mountain Italian Fest Sponsored by Liuna, Local 1329 in Iron Mountain, MI! This event is a fundraiser event with all proceeds going to DDA grant programs and...

Summer Music Series - The Day Dreamers Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:15 AM

Address: 501 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI

Social distancing protocols Must be adhered to in order for us to be compliant with state regulations and to be able to continue offering this event.** Please

Out to Lunch 2021 Iron Mountain, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 501 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain, MI

Grab a chair and join us for the 19th Annual Out to Lunch! Out to Lunch takes place at the Downtown Stage every Thursday from 11:45am-1:15pm. This FREE event includes live music, food vendors, and...