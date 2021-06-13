Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, TN

Live events on the horizon in Jamestown

Posted by 
Jamestown Dispatch
Jamestown Dispatch
 7 days ago

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Jamestown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odo4S_0aT46TON00

Roller Coaster Yard Sale

Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1005 Livingston Hwy, Byrdstown, TN

Grassroots extravaganza from Mammoth Cave, KY to Byrdstown, TN's Cordell Hull Birthplace Museum & State Park through Albany and Burkesville, KY and back to the start with 100 miles of sales.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sG5uL_0aT46TON00

Pioneer Camp

Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

The third annual Pioneer Camp at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park offers children ages 10-15 a perspective of what life would have been like for children in the 1800s. Children will spend the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1nLZ_0aT46TON00

To the Moon 2021

Jamestown, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 216 Turnberry Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

To The Moon is Tennessee's Burning Man Sanctioned Regional Event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WT7Dp_0aT46TON00

Maintain the Line: A Shovel at a Time - Wall Repair

Pall Mall, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2609 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN

Maintain the Line: A Shovel at a Time - Wall Repair Saturday June 26, 2021 / 10:00 AM Join our doughboys at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park as we work to mend the trench for future events.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPK2n_0aT46TON00

Good Shepherd Church - HOMECOMING

Jamestown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Good Shepherd Church - HOMECOMING is on Facebook. To connect with Good Shepherd Church - HOMECOMING, join Facebook today.

Learn More
Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown Dispatch

Jamestown, TN
10
Followers
17
Post
548
Views
ABOUT

With Jamestown Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, TN
City
Livingston, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pall Mall, TN
City
Byrdstown, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cordell Hull
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Tn Grassroots#Pioneer Camp#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related