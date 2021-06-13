Live events on the horizon in Jamestown

(JAMESTOWN, TN) Jamestown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jamestown:

Roller Coaster Yard Sale Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1005 Livingston Hwy, Byrdstown, TN

Grassroots extravaganza from Mammoth Cave, KY to Byrdstown, TN's Cordell Hull Birthplace Museum & State Park through Albany and Burkesville, KY and back to the start with 100 miles of sales.

Pioneer Camp Byrdstown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 1300 Cordell Hull Memorial Dr, Byrdstown, TN

The third annual Pioneer Camp at Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park offers children ages 10-15 a perspective of what life would have been like for children in the 1800s. Children will spend the...

To the Moon 2021 Jamestown, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 216 Turnberry Drive, Jamestown, TN 38556

To The Moon is Tennessee's Burning Man Sanctioned Regional Event.

Maintain the Line: A Shovel at a Time - Wall Repair Pall Mall, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2609 N York Hwy, Pall Mall, TN

Maintain the Line: A Shovel at a Time - Wall Repair Saturday June 26, 2021 / 10:00 AM Join our doughboys at Sgt. Alvin C. York State Historic Park as we work to mend the trench for future events.

Good Shepherd Church - HOMECOMING Jamestown, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Good Shepherd Church - HOMECOMING is on Facebook. To connect with Good Shepherd Church - HOMECOMING, join Facebook today.