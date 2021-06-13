Cancel
Manchester, KY

Coming soon: Manchester events

Manchester Today
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JB4ee_0aT41r8E00

Pat’s in Manchester, KY

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Looking forward to a great party at Pat’s! See y’all there!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KP0IU_0aT41r8E00

Nitro Comedy Tour

Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 242 New Truckers RD, Manchester, KY 40962

The Nitro Comedy Tour by Bang Productions is coming to Ponderosa Pines! A fun night with Catfish Cooley, Andrew Conn, and host Gerard Haran

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpNTU_0aT41r8E00

Jackson County Farmers Market

Tyner, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 366 State Hwy 3443, Tyner, KY

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 21 - October 8, 2021Mondays, 3pm - 5pm Location:366 Highway 3443, Tyner, KY 40486

County-Wide

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

County Wide is a modern rocking country band bringing there own new flare to the Country music scene. They have a solid mix of new and old country, southern and classic ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lzzPH_0aT41r8E00

4-H Showcase

Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 69 Jameson Rd, Manchester, KY

4-H Showcase Youth are encouraged to enter projects on July 19

Manchester, KY
ABOUT

With Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Kentucky Government
