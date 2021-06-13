Coming soon: Manchester events

(MANCHESTER, KY) Manchester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Manchester:

Pat’s in Manchester, KY Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Looking forward to a great party at Pat’s! See y’all there!!

Nitro Comedy Tour Manchester, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 242 New Truckers RD, Manchester, KY 40962

The Nitro Comedy Tour by Bang Productions is coming to Ponderosa Pines! A fun night with Catfish Cooley, Andrew Conn, and host Gerard Haran

Jackson County Farmers Market Tyner, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 366 State Hwy 3443, Tyner, KY

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June 21 - October 8, 2021Mondays, 3pm - 5pm Location:366 Highway 3443, Tyner, KY 40486

County-Wide Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

County Wide is a modern rocking country band bringing there own new flare to the Country music scene. They have a solid mix of new and old country, southern and classic ...

4-H Showcase Manchester, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 69 Jameson Rd, Manchester, KY

4-H Showcase Youth are encouraged to enter projects on July 19