Events on the Gaylord calendar

(GAYLORD, MI) Gaylord has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gaylord:

Vacation Bible School Gaylord, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 115 East Main Street, Gaylord, MI 49735

All Aboard!!! Come join the fun at Rocky Railway Vacation Bible School!

Boomers and Senior Expo Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1250 Gornick Ave, Gaylord, MI

The Otsego County Sportsplex is proud to announce their 2021 Boomers and Senior Expo. As an exhibitor you’ll enjoy being the focus of the day as you exhibit your products and services! The...

4th Annual B3 Festival Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Rd, Gaylord, MI

The 4th Annual B3 Festival (Beer, Blues & Barbecue) is returning to the scenic slopes of the Treetops Resort, Sunday, September 5th. The event features award-winning blues rock guitarist Albert...

Couples or Mixed Golf Classes Gaylord, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3962 Wilkinson Road, Gaylord, MI 49735

Couples or Mixed Golf classes. 4 weeks, one night a week from 6-7p.m. Three date choices.

Luau at Outdoor Adventures Benjamin's Beaver Creek Resort Gaylord, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 5004 W Otsego Lake Dr, Gaylord, MI

Join us for fun Hawaiian-themed activities! 🐠 🌺 Additional details below. Wednesday, June 9 10:00 am - Scavenger Hunt 11:00 am - Luau Basketball 12:00 pm - Leis Relay 1-4:00 pm - Water Slide...