Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, GA

Douglas events coming soon

Posted by 
Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 7 days ago

(DOUGLAS, GA) Douglas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emFho_0aT412dm00

The Allman Betts Band with Special Guest Jackson Stokes & Stoll Vaughan

Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

The Allman Betts Band with Special Guest Jackson Stokes & Stoll Vaughn

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MLBsQ_0aT412dm00

Explore and Tour South Georgia State College 2020, Douglas Campus

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 W College Park Dr, Douglas, GA

Explore South Georgia State College to see all that we have to offer here in Douglas Georgia. Schedule a socially distant campus tour to decide if SGSC is right for you. Due to the health and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cUZXG_0aT412dm00

Certified Medical Assistant

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1214 N Peterson Ave P, Douglas, GA

Become a Certified Medical Assistant in 12 weeks. Scheduled lecture is on Tuesday & Thursday from 1PM - 4:30PM. ** Enroll by May 31 for 60% off ** *Ask about our online enrollment* |Social...

Learn More

AHA Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers - Coffee Campus

Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 706 W Baker Highway, Douglas, GA 31533

Basic Life Support Course is a classroom, video based, instructor-led class that teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8bTM_0aT412dm00

Vacation Bible School 2021

Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1080 Kamera Rd #4300, Douglas, GA

??We are excited for Carver VBS 2021!!!?? Save The Date ➡️➡️ July 18th-21st from 5:30pm-8:30pm Join us as our kids dive deeper into God’s word!!! {Classes for Babies through 5th Grade...

Learn More
Douglas Updates

Douglas Updates

Douglas, GA
5
Followers
18
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Douglas, GA
State
Georgia State
Douglas, GA
Government
City
College Park, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ga#State College#Sgsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related