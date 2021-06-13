Douglas events coming soon

(DOUGLAS, GA) Douglas is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Douglas:

The Allman Betts Band with Special Guest Jackson Stokes & Stoll Vaughan Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 109 East Ashley Street, Douglas, GA 31533

The Allman Betts Band with Special Guest Jackson Stokes & Stoll Vaughn

Explore and Tour South Georgia State College 2020, Douglas Campus Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 W College Park Dr, Douglas, GA

Explore South Georgia State College to see all that we have to offer here in Douglas Georgia. Schedule a socially distant campus tour to decide if SGSC is right for you. Due to the health and...

Certified Medical Assistant Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1214 N Peterson Ave P, Douglas, GA

Become a Certified Medical Assistant in 12 weeks. Scheduled lecture is on Tuesday & Thursday from 1PM - 4:30PM. ** Enroll by May 31 for 60% off ** *Ask about our online enrollment* |Social...

AHA Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers - Coffee Campus Douglas, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 706 W Baker Highway, Douglas, GA 31533

Basic Life Support Course is a classroom, video based, instructor-led class that teaches both single-rescuer and team basic life support.

Vacation Bible School 2021 Douglas, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1080 Kamera Rd #4300, Douglas, GA

??We are excited for Carver VBS 2021!!!?? Save The Date ➡️➡️ July 18th-21st from 5:30pm-8:30pm Join us as our kids dive deeper into God’s word!!! {Classes for Babies through 5th Grade...