Live events on the horizon in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, IA) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

Adventure Camp (Ages 10-13) Burlington, IA

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 11627 Starrs Cave Park Rd, Burlington, IA

Clicking “Interested” or “Going” to this event does not register you for summer camp. You MUST register through CampDoc. Summer camp registration begins on Tuesday, April 27th at 12:00am...

PHIL VASSAR and HAILEY WHITTERS in Burlington Burlington, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment presents Phil Vassar, with special guest Hailey Whitters, as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series on Saturday, August 28, in Burlington, Iowa! It’s an...

Caterpillar Camp #2 (Ages 5-6) Burlington, IA

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 11627 Starrs Cave Park Rd, Burlington, IA

Clicking “Interested” or “Going” to this event does not register you for summer camp. You MUST register through CampDoc. Summer camp registration begins on Tuesday, April 27th at 12:00am...

Restorative Roll Out & Yoga Nidra Burlington, IA

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 834 Washington St, Burlington, IA

Treat yourself to a "Self Care Sunday" with Yoga Nidra! Yoga Nidra, also known as "Sleep Yoga," is a deep guided relaxation meant to help you completely restore. It's also used for astral travel...

Strutter Burlington, IA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 S Roosevelt Ave, Burlington, IA

We will have Strutter America's #1 Kiss Tribute Band rocking the house. There will be food and drinks. Hotel accommodations within 5 miles of the dealership.