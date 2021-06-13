Cancel
Burlington, IA

Live events on the horizon in Burlington

Posted by 
Burlington Voice
Burlington Voice
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, IA) Live events are coming to Burlington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIBxk_0aT40zEF00

Adventure Camp (Ages 10-13)

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 11627 Starrs Cave Park Rd, Burlington, IA

Clicking “Interested” or “Going” to this event does not register you for summer camp. You MUST register through CampDoc. Summer camp registration begins on Tuesday, April 27th at 12:00am...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMns5_0aT40zEF00

PHIL VASSAR and HAILEY WHITTERS in Burlington

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Burlington Riverfront Entertainment presents Phil Vassar, with special guest Hailey Whitters, as part of the 2021 Summer Concert Series on Saturday, August 28, in Burlington, Iowa! It’s an...

Learn More

Caterpillar Camp #2 (Ages 5-6)

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 11627 Starrs Cave Park Rd, Burlington, IA

Clicking “Interested” or “Going” to this event does not register you for summer camp. You MUST register through CampDoc. Summer camp registration begins on Tuesday, April 27th at 12:00am...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GJHX0_0aT40zEF00

Restorative Roll Out & Yoga Nidra

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 834 Washington St, Burlington, IA

Treat yourself to a "Self Care Sunday" with Yoga Nidra! Yoga Nidra, also known as "Sleep Yoga," is a deep guided relaxation meant to help you completely restore. It's also used for astral travel...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2XFG_0aT40zEF00

Strutter

Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 117 S Roosevelt Ave, Burlington, IA

We will have Strutter America's #1 Kiss Tribute Band rocking the house. There will be food and drinks. Hotel accommodations within 5 miles of the dealership.

Learn More
