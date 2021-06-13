What’s up Canon City: Local events calendar

(CANON CITY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Canon City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

“Panic in the Park” Summer Jam Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

We have the lineup for the 2021 "Summer Jam"! This year we\'re fortunate to feature David Manship, Doc & Kit, The Applewood Band, Normal like Us and Texas Creek Panic will close the show...

Paint & Sip Summertime Outdoor Scene at FBC Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

Evolve is hosting a Paint & Sip at the Florence Brewing Company! Come paint this Summertime Outdoor Scene with Emily! She will walk you through it step by step. No experience needed! Fun for any...

Colorado Prison Museum Ghost Hunt Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 201 North 1st Street, Cañon City, CO 81212

One of the most haunted prisons in Colorado! Are you ready and brave enough to become a ghost hunter for the night?

Food Truck Rally Florence, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 S Pikes Peak Ave, Florence, CO

We're excited to bring you another Food Truck Rally in Florence! We're closing down the street here at FBC and bringing you some of your favorite trucks! Trucks & Live Music Will Be Announced!

Canon City, CO Concealed Carry Class Canon City, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3075 U.S. 50, Cañon City, CO 81212

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.