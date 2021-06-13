Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, NC

Marion calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Marion Updates
Marion Updates
 7 days ago

(MARION, NC) Marion is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cunvD_0aT3zzJ200

Private Event @ Lake James Camping Resort & Marina

Nebo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 5786 Benfield Landing Road, Nebo, NC

Private Event @ Lake James Camping Resort & Marina at 5786 Benfield Landing Rd, Nebo, NC 28761-9687, United States on Sat Jul 03 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAZ3j_0aT3zzJ200

Water Pump Repair Course

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 126 Rock House Rd, Marion, NC

In this hands on course, you will learn how to repair and maintain common well pumps found throughout the world. This allows communities to thrive, ensuring that they have access to clean, safe water.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSuzK_0aT3zzJ200

Pisgah 26.2 Adventure Race 2021

Nebo, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

The Pisgah 26.2 Adventure Race 2021 is on Saturday October 23, 2021 to Sunday October 24, 2021. It includes the following events: SOLO, 2 Person Team *price per person, 3 Person Team *price per...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5Fd7_0aT3zzJ200

Live Mariachi Music!

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Address: 1897 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC

Tonight is the night! We’re so excited to host the Guadalupano Mariachi Band from 5:30 - 8:30 🎉 Join us for dinner, drinks and live music on the patio 🌮🌯🥗🍤🍳🍮🍹What could be better??

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nK3f_0aT3zzJ200

Blood Drive 6.20.21 donors get a $20 Mica Town gift card!

Marion, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 25 Brown Dr, Marion, NC

We've teamed up with The Blood Connection to host a blood drive on Sunday June 20th from 2pm-7pm. The Blood Connection supplies blood to Mission Hospital McDowell. The Blood Connection is now...

Learn More
Marion Updates

Marion Updates

Marion, NC
20
Followers
19
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, NC
Government
City
Marion, NC
City
Nebo, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Sun Jun#Rock House#Mission Hospital Mcdowell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Marion, NCPosted by
Marion Updates

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Marion

(MARION, NC) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Marion, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Marion area, click here.
Marion, NCPosted by
Marion Updates

Check out these homes for sale in Marion now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Minutes from Downtown Marion. So close you could walk! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, has everything you could want and is all on
Marion, NCPosted by
Marion Updates

News wrap: Top stories in Marion

(MARION, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Marion area. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marion area, click here.