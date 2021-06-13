Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Live events Marshalltown — what’s coming up

Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 7 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Live events are lining up on the Marshalltown calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marshalltown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYQWR_0aT3zLRK00

Cedar County Cobras

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 2349 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

Cobras play the summer music series at the Grimes Farm Amphitheater in Marshall County.

Dueling Fiddles | Live & Local

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2349 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

Join your favorite fiddlers on Thursday September 23rd from 5:30 - 7:30pm for a foot-stompin,' dance-along and sing-along concert/party at the Grimes Farm Amphitheater as part of the Live and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shRio_0aT3zLRK00

Mother’s Circle (mom/baby support group)

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Are you feeling overwhelmed? Do you have the “baby blues”? You are not alone! Gain information and support during that “4th trimester” of pregnancy. Please register by 6pm on the day before the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YpcOo_0aT3zLRK00

Nature Story Hour - Cicadas

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 2349 233rd St, Marshalltown, IA

The program will include books, education program from the naturalist, suggested activity or craft to do as a family, and a walk. There is no charge for Story Hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nqecs_0aT3zLRK00

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival '21

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 402 Woodland St, Marshalltown, IA

Midwest Annual Paranormal Festival '21 at Riverview Park, 402 Woodland St, Marshalltown, IA, US 50158, Marshalltown, United States on Fri Aug 20 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Aug 22 2021 at 05:00 pm

ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

