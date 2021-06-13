Live events coming up in Kerrville

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kerrville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kerrville area:

River Fest - Kerrville — Willow City Music Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 202 Thompson Dr, Kerrville, TX

Performance time TBA. Kerrville River Festival will be held at Louis Hayes Park in Kerrville, TX

Songkeepers - Shake Russell Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Memorial Blvd Building #11, Kerrville, TX

A prolific Texas songwriter with frequent appearances on Billboard charts, Shake's songs have been recorded by performers such as Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Ricky Skaggs, Clint Black, and...

2nd Annual Welcome Home Festival Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3876 Medina Hwy, Kerrville, TX

Much like the Kerrville Folk Festival, Welcome Home Fest will be a celebration of regional and national songwriters.

Introduction to Music & Youth Choir Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 611 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX 78028

An early introduction to singing is a building block for life-long learning and social success.

Youth Camp Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2100 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville, TX

We are so excited to head to Youth Camp this year with the Southwest Baptist Camping Association! It will be such a fun time! Our sponsors this year are Rev. Cheryl Kimble and her husband Roy...