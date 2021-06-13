Cancel
Kerrville, TX

Live events coming up in Kerrville

Kerrville Dispatch
Kerrville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(KERRVILLE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Kerrville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kerrville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1tSl_0aT3xolr00

River Fest - Kerrville — Willow City Music

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 202 Thompson Dr, Kerrville, TX

Performance time TBA. Kerrville River Festival will be held at Louis Hayes Park in Kerrville, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmPYF_0aT3xolr00

Songkeepers - Shake Russell

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2100 Memorial Blvd Building #11, Kerrville, TX

A prolific Texas songwriter with frequent appearances on Billboard charts, Shake's songs have been recorded by performers such as Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Ricky Skaggs, Clint Black, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cea3E_0aT3xolr00

2nd Annual Welcome Home Festival

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 3876 Medina Hwy, Kerrville, TX

Much like the Kerrville Folk Festival, Welcome Home Fest will be a celebration of regional and national songwriters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kn6uc_0aT3xolr00

Introduction to Music & Youth Choir

Kerrville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 611 Harper Road, Kerrville, TX 78028

An early introduction to singing is a building block for life-long learning and social success.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWv4s_0aT3xolr00

Youth Camp

Kerrville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2100 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville, TX

We are so excited to head to Youth Camp this year with the Southwest Baptist Camping Association! It will be such a fun time! Our sponsors this year are Rev. Cheryl Kimble and her husband Roy...

