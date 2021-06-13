Cancel
Gaffney, SC

Coming soon: Gaffney events

Gaffney Today
Gaffney Today
 7 days ago

(GAFFNEY, SC) Live events are coming to Gaffney.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gaffney:

Kids' Painting Camp - Ages 8-14

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 521 N Limestone St, Gaffney, SC

Monday, June 21, 2021 through Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 9am-12pm join us in the studio for our very first Kids' Summer Paint Camp. Camp is open to kids ages 8-14 years old. Your child will get...

South Carolina Peach Festival- Tractor Pull

Gaffney, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: Lake Whelchel, Gaffney, SC 29341

Participant Gates open at 12pm, Spectator Gates open at 5pm, Tickets can ONLY be purchased at the gates

King’s Highway at Southside Baptist Church

Gaffney, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join us at Southside Baptist Church in Gaffney, SC on Sunday, June 13th, at 5 p.m.

Vacation Bible School

Blacksburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Check in will start at 8am and VBS will start up at 9am and end at 2pm. Sunday night, June 27th we will have an awards presentation for the kids and parents.

Camping at Kings Mountain - Labor Day Weekend

Blacksburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1277 Park Rd, Blacksburg, SC

The Piedmont’s Kings Mountain State Park has miles of forested trails perfect for supreme Kings Mountain hiking, two fishing lakes, and sits adjacent to Kings Mountain National Military Park, one...

Gaffney, SC
ABOUT

With Gaffney Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

