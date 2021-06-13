Cancel
Cumberland, MD

Live events coming up in Cumberland

Cumberland News Beat
 7 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Cumberland is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumberland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JPNE_0aT3x9rR00

Centenary Table Lodge

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 15 Greene Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

Open Table Lodge Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Cumberland Consistory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Wgoq_0aT3x9rR00

AKC Fast Cat Trials

Ridgeley, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 1714 Patterson Creek Village, Ridgeley, WV

The UPVKC will be hosting Fast Cat Trials at Eagle's Nest Campground between Ridgeley and Ft. Ashby, WV. Many of the fastest dogs in America will be participating!!! Is yours one of them?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V3oyu_0aT3x9rR00

Into the orchard (Vacation Bible School)

Rawlings, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 18800 Middle Ridge Rd SW, Rawlings, MD

Summer will soon be here! That means that it is time for Vacation Bible School as well. This year, the children who come will be going into the orchard where, instead of finding apples and pears...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vhnJu_0aT3x9rR00

Rastipalooza 2021

Wiley Ford, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 81 Cumberland St, Wiley Ford, WV

Causes event in Wiley Ford, WV by TPM Foundation on Saturday, September 11 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279xPm_0aT3x9rR00

Experimental Aircraft Association Fly -In Drive-In

Wiley Ford, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 165 Terminal Loop, Wiley Ford, WV

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 426 Fly -In Drive-In Breakfast being held at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport Chapter House, Wiley Ford W. Va Katie Kight EAA Chapter 426...

Cumberland, MD
