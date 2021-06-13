Cancel
Roswell, NM

What’s up Roswell: Local events calendar

Roswell Today
 7 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Roswell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Roswell:

Roswell, NM #3 - Traveling Comic Book Store

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Happening at the Holiday Inn off Main Street in Roswell during the UFO Festival! Everything you can find at a comic book store. Hours are 10am-4pm. Admission is $1 for adults and kids 12 and under...

MainStreet Roswell AlienFest

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Visit downtown Main Street for some fun pop up events. They will have selfie backdrops, scavenger hunts, music, alien hat making and much more! This will take place on the Chaves County Courthouse...

Radney Foster (21+)

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 312 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM

Radney Foster (21+) at The Liberty Inc in Roswell, NM on Sun, Aug 22, 2021 @ 3:30am

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Roswell, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Roswell, NM 88201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Grace Community Church – UFO Festival Outreach

Roswell, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 100 W 11th St, Roswell, NM

Bring your lawn chairs, shade umbrellas and drinks out to Debremond for an hour long praise and worship service with a live band and a dynamic message for the whole family on “Creation and the...

Roswell, NM
