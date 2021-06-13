Cancel
Brunswick, GA

Brunswick events calendar

Brunswick News Watch
 7 days ago

(BRUNSWICK, GA) Live events are lining up on the Brunswick calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brunswick area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Klp7a_0aT3u1ca00

Black Sails BHS Pirates 30th Class Reunion

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Gloucester, Brunswick, GA 31520

The Friday night Black Sails Mixer at Basils is the kick start of our 30th class reunion for weekend for the BHS class of 1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH83t_0aT3u1ca00

Damon Fowler

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1706 Second Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

The driving blues of the south's great Damon Fowler, CD release party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anlg5_0aT3u1ca00

Church Folks Aint Laughin E-Nuff

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1603 Albany Street, Brunswick, GA 31520

A clean and unique blend of real life issues, church flow, and a generous portion of country humor as this Comedy Team takes the Stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYmR4_0aT3u1ca00

1st Annual Car And Bike Show

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA 31520

Car and Bike show, judging best overall 2,3,4 wheels. Live performances, vendors, food and music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQQKY_0aT3u1ca00

The Melanin Makers' Summertime Market

Brunswick, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520

Vendors Wanted Vibe with the tribe at our next market on 7/17/21 in Brunswick, GA. Support local makers, grab a bite, & and catch a vibe

Brunswick News Watch

Brunswick, GA
ABOUT

With Brunswick News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

