Live events Marysville — what’s coming up

(MARYSVILLE, WA) Live events are coming to Marysville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marysville:

Kinder Yoga ages 5-6 - Marysville, WA 2021 Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 4101 78th Pl NE, Marysville, WA

A free community yoga class for ages 7-12. Students may bring their own mat, use none, or purchase one from the studio. Please wear comfortable clothing. First come, first serve. Preregistration...

Liberty End of Year Celebration - Celebración de Fin de Año para Familias de Liberty Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: 1919 10th St, Marysville, WA

Liberty Elementary Families / End of Year Celebration (Drive-Thru Family Event) - Celebración de Fin de Año para familias de Liberty (Evento desde el año)

Sunday Worship Service Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 5115 100th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270

Join us for in our sanctuary for Worship, THIS COMING SUNDAY at 10am (please plan to arrive at 9:45 for check-in)

PNW Shade Gardening Marysville, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 3915 Sunnyside Boulevard, Marysville, WA 98270

Join us for our online 'PNW Shade Gardening' class! Use this direct link the day of the class... https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83512652255

Internal Affairs Investigations: Complaint and Procedural Responsibilities Marysville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1049 State Ave, Marysville, WA

This course is designed for individuals assigned to the responsibility of conducting internal affairs investigations as well as supervisors and command personnel with departmental oversight. Law...