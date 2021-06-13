Cancel
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff events coming soon

Posted by 
Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 7 days ago

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are coming to Flagstaff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flagstaff:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27CnjN_0aT3t1en00

End the Filibuster - Flagstaff

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Find events, petitions, volunteer opportunities, fundraisers and more with Arizona Students Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TPXE3_0aT3t1en00

Outdoor Adventure Summer Day Camp - Week 1

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ

Theme week: Nature Rocks! Examples of Activities: Archery, Gems and Minerals Club, Beta Bouldering Gym, and Lava Tubes. Coconino County Parks and Recreation is excited to accept registrations for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HrGD_0aT3t1en00

15th Annual Pickin' in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Fest

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Fort Tuthill County Park,, Flagstaff, AZ

Pickin’ in the Pines is an award-winning bluegrass & acoustic music festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31md5b_0aT3t1en00

(Almost) Father's Day in Flagstaff!

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Flagstaff, AZ

We are going to make another trek to Flagstaff the week before Father's Day for some birding in the crisp mountain air of the high country! We'll be looking for northern specialties like the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scIZI_0aT3t1en00

2021 BASIC VICTIM ASSISTANCE ACADEMY - Flagstaff - In person

Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 West Butler Avenue, 1899 Ballroom, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Fundamental, comprehensive and interactive training for all crime victim advocates and allied professionals who work with trauma survivors.

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

