Flagstaff events coming soon

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Live events are coming to Flagstaff.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Flagstaff:

End the Filibuster - Flagstaff Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Find events, petitions, volunteer opportunities, fundraisers and more with Arizona Students Association.

Outdoor Adventure Summer Day Camp - Week 1 Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, AZ

Theme week: Nature Rocks! Examples of Activities: Archery, Gems and Minerals Club, Beta Bouldering Gym, and Lava Tubes. Coconino County Parks and Recreation is excited to accept registrations for...

15th Annual Pickin' in the Pines Bluegrass & Acoustic Music Fest Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Fort Tuthill County Park,, Flagstaff, AZ

Pickin’ in the Pines is an award-winning bluegrass & acoustic music festival.

(Almost) Father's Day in Flagstaff! Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Flagstaff, AZ

We are going to make another trek to Flagstaff the week before Father's Day for some birding in the crisp mountain air of the high country! We'll be looking for northern specialties like the...

2021 BASIC VICTIM ASSISTANCE ACADEMY - Flagstaff - In person Flagstaff, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 West Butler Avenue, 1899 Ballroom, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Fundamental, comprehensive and interactive training for all crime victim advocates and allied professionals who work with trauma survivors.