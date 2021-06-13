Cancel
Mansfield, OH

Coming soon: Mansfield events

Mansfield Times
 7 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) Live events are lining up on the Mansfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mansfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HMv2_0aT3smkw00

Assassins

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Our nation's most notorious assassins gather on stage to violently pursue a twisted American Dream. A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, Assassins combines Sondheim's signature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jktzS_0aT3smkw00

SONIC TEMPLE And EPICENTER Festivals To Take A Hiatus In 2021

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

SONIC TEMPLE And EPICENTER Festivals To Take A Hiatus In 2021 As the music industry looks to bring live events back to eager fans in 2021, leading independent live entertainment producer and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXAtH_0aT3smkw00

Paint Party!

Mansfield, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 750 Scholl Road, Mansfield, OH 44905

Join Love On A Mission for a family paint party to celebrate Pride Month! Adults and kids, 10 and up are welcome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hrpH_0aT3smkw00

Mushroom Painting Workshop

Mansfield, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2842 Possum Run Road, Mansfield, OH 44903

Have a relaxing time at the farm painting a pre-made creation while watching the animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uNdtx_0aT3smkw00

Valhallah @ The Backroom

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Valhallah @ The Backroom is on Facebook. To connect with Valhallah @ The Backroom, join Facebook today.

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Mansfield, OH
Mansfield Times

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Mansfield

(MANSFIELD, OH) Life in Mansfield has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Mansfield area, click here.