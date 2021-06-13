Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Live events on the horizon in Kennewick

Posted by 
Kennewick Voice
 7 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Live events are lining up on the Kennewick calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kennewick:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESy03_0aT3sfZr00

POPP's Paws For A Cause Fundraising Concert

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 435 North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336

Join Pet Overpopulation Prevention for a night of great music, food, and dancing under the stars at Clover Island, all for a great cause!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3ehU_0aT3sfZr00

Mobile Market - Kennewick

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 37208 S Finley Rd, Kennewick, WA

Mobile Market - Kennewick at Finley Middle School, 37208 S Finley Rd, Kennewick, WA, US 99337, Kennewick, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 11:00 am to 01:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBeC4_0aT3sfZr00

TCRN AM IN PERSON w/ BREAKFAST!!!

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 830 N Columbia Center Blvd H, Kennewick, WA

Join us as we gather again to see some friendly faces and help grow the businesses that those faces represent. Breakfast will be included. This event will also be live and interactive on Zoom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fQA4_0aT3sfZr00

Women’s Guild Monthly Meeting

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 7350 W Deschutes Ave building a, Kennewick, WA

Women’s Guild Monthly Meeting. We meet the second Monday of every month. All are welcome. The Tri-Cities Cancer Center’s Guild consist of a special group of volunteers that work on a variety of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOapg_0aT3sfZr00

Foreigner

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 7016 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick, WA

whitesnake was good.. foreigner was perfect! go mick jones!!! besides the heavy rain... it had stopped and didn t miss a moment of forenigner set! ty!

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
ABOUT

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Washington Government
City
Finley, WA
City
Kennewick, WA
Government
