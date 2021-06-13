What’s up Merced: Local events calendar

(MERCED, CA) Merced has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Merced area:

Michael Walker at Vista Ranch Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 7326 E, CA-140, Merced, CA

Michael Walker at Vista Ranch. Solo acoustic. Doors open at 6pm and close at 9pm. Reservations are required. Click on web link below to make reservations. http://vistaranch.com/

California Republic Comic Con Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced, CA

Pop culture and comic convention in Merced, CA with celebrity guests, artists, vendors, live entertainment and more!. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government regulations California...

MERCED SUPER CUSTOM CAR SHOW TOUR 2021 Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced, CA

MERCED SUPER CUSTOM CAR SHOW TOUR 2021 at The Merced County Fair, 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, United States on Sun Jun 27 2021 at 12:00 pm to 06:00 pm

July Potluck — Valley Bible Church of Merced, California Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 3312 N. G St., Merced, CA

The Bible is “God-breathed,” and is fully trustworthy as the final authority for faith and conduct (1 Corinthians 2:10-13; Galatians 1:11-12; 2 Timothy 3:16). There is one God, who exists...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Merced, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Merced, CA 95340

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!