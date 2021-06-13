Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Oak, SC

Live events White Oak — what’s coming up

Posted by 
White Oak News Alert
White Oak News Alert
 7 days ago

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are coming to White Oak.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N90e2_0aT3ox4r00

Camp Longridge 2021

Ridgeway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 10 Longridge Rd, Ridgeway, SC

Grades 1-5 Cost $295 (The Heights pays the $50 deposit, so you only own $245.) Sign up today and get a free Camp Long Ridge T-Shirt. Sign up: https:// wbr span theheights.churc wbr span...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtrfh_0aT3ox4r00

Richland County Ag + Art Tour

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1236 Muller Rd, Blythewood, SC

Free self-guided tour of participating Richland County farms and farmers markets featuring local artisans! June 12th - 13th, 2021.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcDXI_0aT3ox4r00

Treasured VBS

Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 90 Boney Rd, Blythewood, SC

Click here to register - https://vbspro.events/p/events/tumctreasured. Embark on an epic quest through hidden ruins, ancient caves, and dense jungles. At Treasured VBS, kids dig into...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jypI_0aT3ox4r00

palmetto funeral home obituary in winnsboro, south carolina

Winnsboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 AM

18 customer reviews of Palmetto Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Offer condolences/tributes, send flowers or create an online memorial for free. As a child, Jennie loved the adventurous times...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xRp7z_0aT3ox4r00

July Night Ride

Winnsboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Join us for our Night Ride Saturday, July 24! Limited cabin, RV and tent sites remain - book yours before they're gone! To book, call the Welcome Center at 803-482-3534 or visit...

Learn More
White Oak News Alert

White Oak News Alert

White Oak, SC
5
Followers
42
Post
509
Views
ABOUT

With White Oak News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
White Oak, SC
City
Blythewood, SC
Blythewood, SC
Government
City
Ridgeway, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cremation#Stand Up Comedy#Wbr Span#Sun Jun#The Welcome Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...