Live events White Oak — what’s coming up

(WHITE OAK, SC) Live events are coming to White Oak.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in White Oak:

Camp Longridge 2021 Ridgeway, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 10 Longridge Rd, Ridgeway, SC

Grades 1-5 Cost $295 (The Heights pays the $50 deposit, so you only own $245.) Sign up today and get a free Camp Long Ridge T-Shirt. Sign up: https:// wbr span theheights.churc wbr span...

Richland County Ag + Art Tour Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1236 Muller Rd, Blythewood, SC

Free self-guided tour of participating Richland County farms and farmers markets featuring local artisans! June 12th - 13th, 2021.

Treasured VBS Blythewood, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 90 Boney Rd, Blythewood, SC

Click here to register - https://vbspro.events/p/events/tumctreasured. Embark on an epic quest through hidden ruins, ancient caves, and dense jungles. At Treasured VBS, kids dig into...

palmetto funeral home obituary in winnsboro, south carolina Winnsboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:30 AM

18 customer reviews of Palmetto Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Offer condolences/tributes, send flowers or create an online memorial for free. As a child, Jennie loved the adventurous times...

July Night Ride Winnsboro, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Join us for our Night Ride Saturday, July 24! Limited cabin, RV and tent sites remain - book yours before they're gone! To book, call the Welcome Center at 803-482-3534 or visit...