Amboy, CA

Amboy calendar: Events coming up

Amboy Voice
 8 days ago

(AMBOY, CA) Live events are lining up on the Amboy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Amboy area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

FOJT Climb Smart 2021spring edition (reschedule #2)

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: Indian Cove Campground, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Climb Smart 2021in Joshua Tree with a safely managed gathering focused on education, stewardship and fun.

TPJHS Student Art Showcase

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Come support our talented students at this culmination event at Artomotive Gallery. Student artwork for sale, live music, TPJHS gear for sale, Cholla needles magazine for sale

2021 Team Captains Championship

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 72143 Twentynine Palms Highway # B, Twentynine Palms, CA

Games event by APA of SW Georgia and SE Alabama on Saturday, June 26 2021

Astrophotography at Joshua Tree: Capturing the Milkyway with Stan Moniz

Twentynine Palms, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277

Capture the Beauty of the Night Sky at Joshua Tree National Park with professional adventure photographer and Sony Ambassador Stan Moniz!

Amboy, CA
ABOUT

With Amboy Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

