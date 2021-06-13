Orla events coming up

(ORLA, TX) Orla has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orla:

Children’s Storytime Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 315 S Oak St, Pecos, TX

The Reeves County Library hosts Storytime for pre-Kindergarten children every first Tuesday of the month at 2pm. Drop by!



West of the Pecos Rodeo Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 1556 S Cedar St, Pecos, TX

Schedule: Slack beginning at 8:00 am, Team Roping, Calf Roping, Steer Wrestling, Steer Roping Old Timers Reunion 9:00 am, West of the Pecos Museum Rodeo

mamafilm: Miss Juneteenth Malaga, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 1623 Pecos Hwy, Malaga, NM

Join us for this Special Screening! Proceeds will be donated to the Mr. and Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Competition of Wichita. Turquoise Jones is a single mom who holds down a household, a...

Father's Day Funny Pecos, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 2905 Tolivar St, Pecos, TX

Coming through once again!! Pecos it's been years but he is back and even funnier than before. Mario Salazar is bringing out his gang of funny Saturday,June 19th, 2021 to Freddy's Ice House Bar...

Dora JV Softball @ Loving Loving, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:15 PM

The Loving (NM) JV softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Dora (NM) on Tuesday, June 8 @ 6:30p.