What’s up Paskenta: Local events calendar

(PASKENTA, CA) Paskenta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Paskenta:

Orland Pantry Orland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Address: 19 Colusa St, Orland, CA

Orland Pantry serves the emergency food needs of Orland, Hamilton City, Artois, Ord Bend, and Elk Creek.

2021 12th Annual Tucker Mesker Memorial Classic Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 988 Tehama St, Corning, CA

This year the tournament will be Friday, Saturday & Sunday (July 30th-August 1st) and free to the public. This year’s double elimination tournament looks to composed of more than 20 of the best...

Ice Cube Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

The Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater is proud to present Ice Cube with special guests Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Kurupt.

Buy Fresh, Buy Local returns to Corning at the Corning Certified Thursday Farmers’ Market Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 1414 Colusa St, Corning, CA

The Corning Chamber of Commerce is re-launching the Corning Certified Thursday Farmers’ Market, opening day is Thursday, June 10th, 5 – 7:30PM. Miss Junior Olive City, Taylar Linder, will open the...

SKID ROW AND WARRANT Corning, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 2655 Everett Freeman Way, Corning, CA

The Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Amphitheater is proud to present the return of live music with Skid Row and Warrant celebrating the 30th anniversary of their albums Slave to the Grind and...