Sharon, KS

Live events coming up in Sharon

Sharon News Watch
Sharon News Watch
 8 days ago

(SHARON, KS) Live events are coming to Sharon.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sharon area:

Memorial service

Anthony, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: S Santa Fe Rd, Anthony, KS

Find the obituary of Martha Eldredge (1931 - 2020) from Bradenton, FL. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Early Session Camper - Male - Kingman, KS 2021

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 4817 SE 100 St, Kingman, KS

Early Session Camper - Female span Jun 20 - Jun 26 span Ages 9-18 · Females Only span

Kingman County Fair

Kingman, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 125 N Spruce St # 2, Kingman, KS

The Kingman County Courthouse is also on the National Register and is worth a look. The stairs are massive, like many of the old courthouses, but these are really different. The railings are made...

Sharon News Watch

Sharon News Watch

Sharon, KS
ABOUT

With Sharon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sharon, KS
Sharon News Watch

Check out these Sharon homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 3/4 Bath home with full unfinished basement providing lots of storage - All kitchen appliances to remain and transfer to buyer at closing. Boasts a large dining room, wood laminate flooring throughout kitchen, Dining 2 bedrooms and hallways - covered carport & covered patio This is a great affordable home on a corner.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Theis, Theis Realty at 316-519-3700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwS2Fuc2FzJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDS01MU0tTLTU5NDI3NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home with a 4 car, drive-through garage! Welcome home to this newly built beauty in the small, safe community of Sharon, KS. High ceilings and huge windows invite you into the living room with a custom-built wood entertainment center. The open-concept floor plan leads you into a large dining room with beautiful ceramic tile floors, coffered ceiling, and walk-out deck. The kitchen is a cook's dream featuring an island with eating bar, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a hidden walk-in pantry. The split floor plan has a master suite, also with a coffered ceiling and great light. The master bathroom features his and her sinks, extra vanity space, walk-in closet and shower. Opposite the master suite are two bedrooms with large closets and a full bath. The basement features a huge family room, two more bedrooms with look-out windows one with double closets, full bath, and two additional storage rooms. Off the kitchen is a separate laundry room with a sink and built-in storage cubby. The garage is a man's dream! With room for 4+ cars, the two car garage has an attached drive-through lane with room for all the toys and/or a boat. This home also has a covered front porch, keyless entry, security system, whole-home humidifier, water softener, reverse osmosis system and new roof in 2017. Sharon is is located 30 miles southeast of Pratt, KS, 65 miles southeast of Wichita, or 10 miles east of Medicine Lodge. A wonderful community to raise a family in!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Megan Inslee, CENTURY 21 GRIGSBY REALTY at 620-672-5544</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWlkLUthbnNhcyUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1IQlJLUy00MzI3OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> 24 NOTICE to show. Call listing agent Gary Grigsby 620-886-0766 or 620-915-2121<p><strong>For open house information, contact GARY GRIGSBY, CENTURY 21 GRIGSBY REALTY at 620-672-5544</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTWlkLUthbnNhcyUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1IQlJLUy00NDA2MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Great Location, Large corner Lot! Well cared for 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home sits on just under a ½ acre. Large Bedrooms, Great Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Fenced backyard. 24x26 shop. Great Old home, Needs some TLC. Just minutes from pool & schools. Enjoy small town living at it's Best in Attica!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JAMEY BLUBAUGH, Nikkel and Associates at 316-425-1880</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGglMjBDZW50cmFsJTIwS2Fuc2FzJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDS01MU0tTLTU5NTU4MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>