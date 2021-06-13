Fernwood calendar: What's coming up

(FERNWOOD, ID) Live events are coming to Fernwood.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fernwood area:

Dad's Weekend Rn'R St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Mile Marker, 18985 St Joe River Rd #19, St Maries, ID

Celebrate the Dad's in your life with Live Wire at The Cutthroat Resort Father's Day weekend. Get ready to ROCK N'ROLL with the premier rock cover band of the Pacific NW. Featuring AC/DC...

1st ANNUAL Suicide Awareness Float St Maries, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Checkin on Friday 12-8pm or Sat 8-10am $10 per hand 3 check points along the River #1 Card Lodge #2.3.4 Cards on River #5 card falls creek bridge Float from Cutthroat to Falls Creek Bridge This...

Pinehurst Little Green Thumbs Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 107 Main St, Pinehurst, ID

Plant some seeds this spring with the Library! Care for your seedlings and watch them grow. Check out our fabulous Kids Community Library Network Facebook Group!

Thunder In The Mountains Fireworks Elk River, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 3120 Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River, ID

The annual Thunder in the Mountains will be held Saturday, July 3 at 10pm. They will be set off on the Elk River Airport.

Harrison’s Trail of the Coeur d’Alene Family Hike Pinehurst, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Address: Unnamed Road, Pinehurst, ID

Learn about the waters of Coeur d’Alene, and enjoy the outdoors with us! Meet us at the Harrison Library. Wear comfortable shoes, a hat, and don’t forget your sunscreen and water bottle. Everyone...