Kaibito, AZ

Coming soon: Kaibito events

Kaibito News Flash
Kaibito News Flash
 7 days ago

(KAIBITO, AZ) Kaibito has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kaibito area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLubF_0aT3d2yA00

Summer 2021 Grand Canyon Rafting Trip

Marble Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Marble Canyon, AZ

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the Grand Canyon National Park was temporarily closed, so our trip start date has been moved to June 21 – 27, 2021. Due to the change, not everyone is able to re-book...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOEzk_0aT3d2yA00

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and Under

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 479 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and under from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM every Monday through Friday excluding holidays.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icRFM_0aT3d2yA00

Better Breathers Club

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 467 Vista Ave, Page, AZ

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o73tQ_0aT3d2yA00

2021 Lake Powell Half Marathon

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 691 Scenic View Rd Dr, Page, AZ

Who needs to check Arizona off their list? 🏃‍♀️ 🏃 With stunning views of Lake Powell, the Vermillion Cliffs, and red rocks all around, the Lake Powell Half Marathon features a super runnable...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qk9vB_0aT3d2yA00

Lake Powell UTV Fun Fest

Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 961 US-89, Page, AZ

UTV guided trail rides, cornhole tournament, food, music and more.

Learn More
Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito News Flash

Kaibito, AZ
2
Followers
75
Post
311
Views
ABOUT

With Kaibito News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

