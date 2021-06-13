Coming soon: Kaibito events

(KAIBITO, AZ) Kaibito has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Kaibito area:

Summer 2021 Grand Canyon Rafting Trip Marble Canyon, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Marble Canyon, AZ

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak the Grand Canyon National Park was temporarily closed, so our trip start date has been moved to June 21 – 27, 2021. Due to the change, not everyone is able to re-book...

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and Under Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 479 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page, AZ

FREE Meals for Kids 18 and under from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM every Monday through Friday excluding holidays.

Better Breathers Club Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 467 Vista Ave, Page, AZ

Living with a chronic lung disease can be easier. Better Breathers Clubs are welcoming support groups for individuals with chronic lung disease and their

2021 Lake Powell Half Marathon Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 691 Scenic View Rd Dr, Page, AZ

Who needs to check Arizona off their list? 🏃‍♀️ 🏃 With stunning views of Lake Powell, the Vermillion Cliffs, and red rocks all around, the Lake Powell Half Marathon features a super runnable...

Lake Powell UTV Fun Fest Page, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 961 US-89, Page, AZ

UTV guided trail rides, cornhole tournament, food, music and more.