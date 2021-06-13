Events on the Carrington calendar

(CARRINGTON, ND) Live events are lining up on the Carrington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Carrington area:

NAU Country Insurance Golf Outing Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Private Outing Noon Registration w/ 1pm Tee ~72Golfers Course closed noon-430pm

The Last Kensal All School Reunion! Kensal, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

The 2020 Kensal All-School Reunion will be held from July 9-11, 2021.

“Top O Day” Warren Jamison Memorial Tournament Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

11Am Registration w/ noon Tee Sack lunch and supper included Carts not included-Contact CrossRoads 701-652-2601 for cart reservation Course closed 1030am-5pm

Designer Quilt Club Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 6711 ND-200, Carrington, ND

Crafts event by Designer Fabrics Quilt Shop on Tuesday, June 29 2021

LARGE FARM EQUIPMENT ESTATE AUCTION - Bachmeier Sheyenne, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

TRACTORS & BOBCAT - 2011 JD 7330 MFWD, 6500 hrs., 540/1000 PTO, left hand reverser, Front tires new in 2020 w/ 740 SL Classic loader w/ bucket & 5 tine grapple - 1987 Case 2294, 9099 hrs. - F235...