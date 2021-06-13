Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bottineau, ND

What’s up Bottineau: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Bottineau Times
Bottineau Times
 8 days ago

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Bottineau is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bottineau:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F7wqY_0aT3VgmL00

LMSP 16th Annual Halloween in July

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Join in on the fun this weekend by decorating your campsite with Halloween decorations and partaking in various other spooky activities. We will continue to work with local health officials and...

Learn More

Visitor Appreciation Day

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Enjoy free day entrance into the state park to picnic, swim, hike and bike. Explore the natural areas of the park to bird watch, canoe or just to find a quiet spot to relax and listen to the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phurq_0aT3VgmL00

Bottineau Car Show & Crazy Days

Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 519 Main St, Bottineau, ND

Join us for a two-day event to celebrate all things automotive on Bottineau's historic Main Street! Not only will there be classic cars, tractors, awesome motorcycles, snowmobiles and boats from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RteYJ_0aT3VgmL00

LandoLIVE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Bottineau, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 4835 Lake Loop Road, Bottineau, ND 58318

The concert of the summer! The first-ever one day LandoLIVE Country Music Festival will take place Saturday, July 10th, at Lake Metigoshe!

Learn More

STREET DANCE FEAT. OCTOBER ROAD

Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come out for a mid-summer celebration featuring October Road all the way from Fargo and dance the night away in the streets. In case of inclement weather, the band will play in the skating rink...

Learn More
Bottineau Times

Bottineau Times

Bottineau, ND
3
Followers
72
Post
512
Views
ABOUT

With Bottineau Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bottineau, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Halloween Decorations#Live Events#Nd Join#Nd Enjoy#Sun Jul 07
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related