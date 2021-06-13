What’s up Bottineau: Local events calendar

(BOTTINEAU, ND) Bottineau is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bottineau:

LMSP 16th Annual Halloween in July Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Join in on the fun this weekend by decorating your campsite with Halloween decorations and partaking in various other spooky activities. We will continue to work with local health officials and...

Visitor Appreciation Day Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2514 2nd St E, Bottineau, ND

Enjoy free day entrance into the state park to picnic, swim, hike and bike. Explore the natural areas of the park to bird watch, canoe or just to find a quiet spot to relax and listen to the...

Bottineau Car Show & Crazy Days Bottineau, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 519 Main St, Bottineau, ND

Join us for a two-day event to celebrate all things automotive on Bottineau's historic Main Street! Not only will there be classic cars, tractors, awesome motorcycles, snowmobiles and boats from...

LandoLIVE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL Bottineau, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 4835 Lake Loop Road, Bottineau, ND 58318

The concert of the summer! The first-ever one day LandoLIVE Country Music Festival will take place Saturday, July 10th, at Lake Metigoshe!

STREET DANCE FEAT. OCTOBER ROAD Kramer, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: Kramer, ND

Come out for a mid-summer celebration featuring October Road all the way from Fargo and dance the night away in the streets. In case of inclement weather, the band will play in the skating rink...