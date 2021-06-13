Cancel
Boardman, OR

Boardman calendar: What's coming up

Boardman Updates
 8 days ago

(BOARDMAN, OR) Boardman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Boardman area:

Grampa's 94th, 2021/ Tovey Family Reunion

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Grampa's 94th, 2021/ Tovey Family Reunion at 80279 Powerline Rd, Hermiston, OR 97838-6820, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 01:00 pm

Bouncin Bins Inflatable 5k Fun Run & Color Wars!

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: Hermiston, OR

Run, bounce, jump, dive and slide through Hermiston’s first Inflatable 5k Fun Run! Compete for the best time or just have fun conquering the inflatables with your family, friends and teammates...

Family Fun Day!

Umatilla, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 1710 Quincy Ave, Umatilla, OR

Kick off the Summer with a fun day of games and activities at the Umatilla Marnia Park! Friday, June 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. FREE-GAMES-FOOD-FUN-BOUNCE HOUSES Comence el verano con un divertido...

July 4, 2021 Butte Park

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Hermiston, OR

July 4, 2021 Butte Park at Butte Park, NW 7th St, Hermiston, OR, US 97838, Hermiston, United States on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cool Rides Car Show

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

July 10th, 2020 – Poker Run and Dinner, McKenzie Park - 6:30pm. July 11th, 2020 – Cool Rides Car Show, McKenzie Park - 7:00am to 3:00PM

ABOUT

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

