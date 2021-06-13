Boardman calendar: What's coming up
(BOARDMAN, OR) Boardman is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Boardman area:
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Grampa's 94th, 2021/ Tovey Family Reunion at 80279 Powerline Rd, Hermiston, OR 97838-6820, United States on Fri Jun 11 2021 at 10:00 am to Sun Jun 13 2021 at 01:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:30 AM
Address: Hermiston, OR
Run, bounce, jump, dive and slide through Hermiston’s first Inflatable 5k Fun Run! Compete for the best time or just have fun conquering the inflatables with your family, friends and teammates...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 1710 Quincy Ave, Umatilla, OR
Kick off the Summer with a fun day of games and activities at the Umatilla Marnia Park! Friday, June 18th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. FREE-GAMES-FOOD-FUN-BOUNCE HOUSES Comence el verano con un divertido...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM
Address: Hermiston, OR
July 4, 2021 Butte Park at Butte Park, NW 7th St, Hermiston, OR, US 97838, Hermiston, United States on Sun Jul 04 2021 at 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM
July 10th, 2020 – Poker Run and Dinner, McKenzie Park - 6:30pm. July 11th, 2020 – Cool Rides Car Show, McKenzie Park - 7:00am to 3:00PM