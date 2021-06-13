Cancel
Grafton, ND

Grafton events coming soon

Posted by 
Grafton Updates
Grafton Updates
 8 days ago

(GRAFTON, ND) Live events are coming to Grafton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grafton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEKqu_0aT3ROwX00

Gottesdienst der FeG Ennepetal 20.06.2021

Manvel, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Address: Loher Straße 22, 58256 Ennepetal

Es ist soweit, wir dürfen wieder gemeinsam Gottesdienst feiern und freuen uns auf dich! Bitte beachte die Hygiene-&Abstandsregelungen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xIJOJ_0aT3ROwX00

Drayton Picnic

Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Bring your family and friends! There will be food, refreshments, games, prizes, and FUN! WE ALSO WILL BE HOLDING OUR ANNUAL CORN HOLE TOURNAMENT AT THE PICNIC! Get practicing! We cannot wait to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yDwvO_0aT3ROwX00

Old Fashioned Christmas

Drayton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 104 S Main St, Drayton, ND

Live nativity, horse-drawn sleigh rides, Santa Claus, outdoor fireburning warmer, merchant promotions and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZvF5_0aT3ROwX00

Skin Rehab Back Alley Party - Summerfest

Grafton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 15 E 7th St, Grafton, ND

>> Skin Rehab turned 1 back on May 5, but we wanted to wait until SUMMERFEST to celebrate! 😎 So, join us if you can for a BACK ALLEY PARTY before all the street dances & bands begin ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSTsH_0aT3ROwX00

TRACTOR PARADE

Hamilton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Come out to the Pembina County Fair for the Tractor Parade! Line up begins at 4pm. All tractor entries are welcome, new and old! Contact Amber to enter 701-317-3586

Grafton Updates

Grafton Updates

Grafton, ND
ABOUT

With Grafton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

