Orofino, ID

Orofino calendar: Events coming up

Orofino Dispatch
 8 days ago

(OROFINO, ID) Orofino has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orofino:

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method

Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 4th St, Kamiah, ID

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method Rockin Blues, R&B, SoulFriday July 30th, 8pm

38th Annual Weippe Mountaineers A.A. Campout — ChangePoint Behavioral Health

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join the Weippe Mountaineers for their 38th Annual A.A. Campout! June 18th-20th 2021 at Fraser Park outside Weippe. Meeting, activities and events scheduled all weekend! For more information...

Pierce/Weippe ATV 1860 Days Ride

Pierce, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Generally Sign ups run 8:30am to 11:00 am and the ride starts from Kiosk in Pierce by the gas station the corner of Main Street and Canal Street. Entry fee is $10 dollars per person...

Thunder In The Mountains Fireworks

Elk River, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 3120 Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River, ID

The annual Thunder in the Mountains will be held Saturday, July 3 at 10pm. They will be set off on the Elk River Airport.

WIEC Idaho Sisters

Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

How To Wild Idaho Endurance Challenge events are self/unsupported wilderness fun runs. No course markings, no aid stations, no set date or time. You can complete them by yourself at any time or...

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

