Orofino calendar: Events coming up

(OROFINO, ID) Orofino has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Orofino:

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method Kamiah, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 501 4th St, Kamiah, ID

Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method Rockin Blues, R&B, SoulFriday July 30th, 8pm

38th Annual Weippe Mountaineers A.A. Campout — ChangePoint Behavioral Health Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join the Weippe Mountaineers for their 38th Annual A.A. Campout! June 18th-20th 2021 at Fraser Park outside Weippe. Meeting, activities and events scheduled all weekend! For more information...

Pierce/Weippe ATV 1860 Days Ride Pierce, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Generally Sign ups run 8:30am to 11:00 am and the ride starts from Kiosk in Pierce by the gas station the corner of Main Street and Canal Street. Entry fee is $10 dollars per person...

Thunder In The Mountains Fireworks Elk River, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 3120 Dent Bridge Rd, Elk River, ID

The annual Thunder in the Mountains will be held Saturday, July 3 at 10pm. They will be set off on the Elk River Airport.

WIEC Idaho Sisters Orofino, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 04:00 PM

How To Wild Idaho Endurance Challenge events are self/unsupported wilderness fun runs. No course markings, no aid stations, no set date or time. You can complete them by yourself at any time or...