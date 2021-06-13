Live events Chadron — what’s coming up

(CHADRON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Chadron calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chadron:

Chadron Rotary Colter Run Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 Main St, Chadron, NE

John Colter - In 1811, mountain man John Colter ran 300 miles in about 11 days to get away from the pursuing Blackfeet Indians. During the annual Chadron Fur Trade Days celebration, the road race comm

Legion Dinners Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Visit the Chadron American Legion for a good home style meal prepared by the veterans and legion auxiliary of our community. Proceeds support the American Legion and their various programs such as...

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 319 Beech St, Chadron, NE

Ladies Night at the Tap Room!! Come and Enjoy all the beers on Tap and a fun hour of Halftime With Billie J Comedy!!

Pine Ridge Riders 1 Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 79 Camp Norwesca Rd, Chadron, NE

All tenderfoots welcome! You can learn a lot about yourself atop the saddle of a 1200-pound horse. This camp is intended for beginner to intermediate riders who are looking to grow in faith while...

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy Chadron, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 451 Main St, Chadron, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.