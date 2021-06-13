Live events Crestone — what’s coming up

(CRESTONE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Crestone calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

Great Sand Dunes & Hot Springs Yoga+Hiking Adventure Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Colorado, the land of color, has so much beauty and adventure! Join us for this special 3 day weekend to explore the Great Sand Dunes, and the surrounding Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Your...

Compassion in Action Retreat: Crestone Colorado with Jeanie Manchester Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2000 East Dreamway, Crestone, CO

Join master yoga teacher Jeanie Manchester for a 5-day retreat in beautiful (and powerful!) Crestone, Colorado from July 29th - Aug 2nd, 2020. As big-hearted yoginis, we need to learn to fill our...

Start Session 2 Baca Stables Summer Riding Program Moffat, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: Moffat, CO

The Baca Grande Stables’ 2021 Summer Children’s Riding Program is for children ages 6 to 15. Following are the weekly sessions as currently scheduled: Session 2, June 28-July 2; Session 3, July...

Dechen Gyalmo Drupcho — Elizabeth Mattis Namgyel Crestone, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 1775 Summitview Overlook, Crestone, CO

In the Dechen Gyalmo drupcho, Elizabeth joins Dzigar Kongtrul Rinpoche and MSB members in the practice the dakini sadhana from the Longchen Nyingthik tradition. The focus of these practice...

3 Day Weekend Women's Meditation and Yoga Retreat in Moffat, Colorado Moffat, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Soak in the healing waters of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and rejuvenate yourself in the healing space that nature and this sacred valley provides! Practice women’s yoga, delight in healthy...