Coming soon: Correctionville events

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Live events are coming to Correctionville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

Western Iowa Consignment Auction Anthon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Paulsen Auctions Western Iowa Consignment Auction Thursday June 24th, 10:00 A.M. ¼ Mile East of Anthon, Iowa There are several good pieces of equipment and many quality items already consigned...

Salem VBS / Ingham Okaboji Day Camp at Salem Correctionville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1391 Lee Ave, Correctionville, IA

Join Salem for fun days of VBS July 12 thru 15th, 9 am to 2 pm, with a fun program Thursday evening July 15th Our theme this summer is BRAND NEW and we will be looking at how Jesus makes us like...

Marathon Ida Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 202 Jasper Ave, Ida Grove, IA

2021 - 2022 August Half marathons to full marathons held in Iowa 1 race div

Lawton-Bronson education foundation 4-man golf scramble Moville, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 1483 Humbolt Ave, Moville, IA

Join us on Friday, July 30th for a day of golf, food, and prizes! $200/team. Call David Harris 712-898-0627 or Bryan Mesz 712-389-1773 to get your team entered. Limited number of teams allowed.

Call of the Road LIVE @ Ida Bowl-Heritage Days Ida Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 94 Moorehead Ave, Ida Grove, IA

Joe Bach returns home with his band, Call of the Road for the final night of Heritage Days with live music and beer garden.