Events on the Fort Payne calendar

(FORT PAYNE, AL) Live events are coming to Fort Payne.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Payne area:

Boom Days Heritage Celebration Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Art and music festival highlighting the rich cultural and historical heritage of Fort Payne taking a second look at their past and the heritage passed down to them through the arts and crafts of...

Tai Chi Class Begins Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 600 Tyler Ave SE, Fort Payne, AL

This class meets Tuesdays from June 15, 2021 to September 28, 2021. If you don't find answers to your questions in the details below, please call us at (256) 845-8590. Are you interested in...

Still kickiN at The Pickin Post Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 833 Old Hwy 35 E, Fort Payne, AL

Still kickiN at The Pickin Post at Pickin Post, 893 Old Hwy 35 E, Fort Payne, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 06:00 pm

Zipline Aerial Adventures Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

Zipline Aerial Adventures DeSoto State Park has partnered with Screaming Eagle Ziplines and Aerial Adventures to offer a sky trail in the trees. Get a bird’s eye view of the forest floor below and...

Campfire Talk: iNaturalist 101 Fort Payne, AL

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 7104 Desoto Pkwy NE, Fort Payne, AL

Info: Events In & Around DeSoto State Park: www.alapark.com/parks/desoto-state-park/desoto-events Campfire Talk: iNaturalist 101 Join guest speaker Mike Ezell, Alabama State Parks Naturalist...